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According to a report by the Japanese media outlet "ESSE online," Japanese Kampo consultant Mihomi Kubo points out that in hot, humid weather or during seasonal changes, if you sweat excessively, the body's "qi" (life energy) is lost along with the sweat, leading to insufficient body energy and causing chronic fatigue. In addition, if you eat too many cold and cooling foods because of hot weather, the digestive system becomes weak and cannot absorb enough energy from food, making you more prone to fatigue. Therefore, when tired, try to relax body and mind through eating foods that supplement "qi" and resting.

Self-Check 5 Major Signs of "Qi Deficiency"

Kubo points out that if you meet any of the following conditions, your body is very likely already in a "qi deficiency" state:

Easily feeling tired

Losing motivation and not wanting to do anything

Constantly oozing sweat for no reason, unable to stop sweating

Unconsciously sighing frequently

Experiencing gastrointestinal problems

4 Tips to Relieve Chronic Fatigue — Even Eating White Rice Can Effectively "Tonify Qi"!

Kubo points out that at this time, you should adjust your lifestyle as soon as possible and practice the following 4 wellness rules to get rid of fatigue:

1. Don't Care Too Much About What Others Think

Caring too much about others' opinions and overthinking seriously drains energy and causes mental exhaustion. Be kind to yourself, do not force yourself to do everything perfectly, and learn to relax.

2. Avoid Long Baths

Although soaking in a hot bath helps relieve stress and relax body and mind, when the body is in a qi deficiency state, long baths are absolutely not advisable. Because long hot baths cause excessive sweating, further losing the body's "qi" along with sweat, bath time should preferably be kept short.

3. Rest and Take a Nap When Tired

When feeling extremely tired, never force yourself to exercise or push through housework or work—rest immediately. A 15- to 30-minute nap can most effectively and quickly relieve fatigue and replenish energy for the brain and body.

4. Actively Eat "Qi-Tonifying" Foods

The most direct way to restore energy is to supplement "qi" through diet. White rice is actually the best qi-tonifying food, so be sure to eat an appropriate amount when tired. In addition, fluffy-textured foods such as potatoes, beans, and pumpkin are also excellent qi-tonifying ingredients.

Besides the above 4 anti-fatigue methods, Kubo also points out that in traditional Chinese medicine diagnosis, observing the shape and color of the tongue (tongue diagnosis) can directly reflect the health status of internal organs. If you have long been troubled by insomnia or poor sleep quality, the tip of the tongue usually appears obviously red. This indicates that the body's "heart" has accumulated excessive heat. Such people need to slow down the pace of life in daily life to inject themselves with abundant energy again.