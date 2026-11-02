logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Why do palpitations occur during menopause?

WELLNESS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Menopausal palpitations mainly stem from two major physiological changes:

1. Estrogen Decline and Imbalance in Cardiac Electrical Conduction

Estrogen helps stabilize the heart's electrical conduction system. When estrogen levels decline, it may affect the conduction and regulation of the heart's electrical signals, occasionally causing a "glitch" that makes the heart suddenly skip a beat or speed up.

2. Hot Flashes and Overactivity of the Sympathetic Nervous System

During a hot flash, the sympathetic nervous system reacts sharply, like a brief "adrenaline storm," causing the heart rate to rise instantly. Studies show that during hot flashes, the heart rate can increase by 8 to 16 beats per minute, causing palpitations.

When Do Palpitations Require Medical Attention?

The table below lists the characteristics of different palpitation situations to help you judge whether you need to seek medical attention immediately.

Characteristics

  • The heart "skips a beat" or suddenly "pauses"

  • Like the heartbeat when suddenly startled

  • The heartbeat is completely chaotic, fast and irregular

  • The heartbeat continues to race, as if it is about to "jump out of the chest"

  • A feeling of pressure or tightness in the chest

Duration:

  • Usually brief, mostly stopping on its own within seconds to one or two minutes

  • Lasts more than several minutes, does not stop on its own, or even worsens

Accompanying symptoms:

  • May occur together with hot flashes, anxiety, or stress

  • Usually no other serious discomfort

  • Severe dizziness, vertigo, or feeling about to faint

  • Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath

  • Chest pain, chest tightness, or obvious pressure in the chest

Triggers:

  • May be triggered by caffeine, alcohol, or stress

  • May occur suddenly for no reason at rest

This list is for reference only and cannot replace professional diagnosis. If in doubt or if any danger sign appears, seek medical attention immediately.

Prepare a "Palpitation Diary" to Improve Consultation Efficiency

Rather than vaguely saying "my heart feels uncomfortable," providing the doctor with a clear and accurate record can better help the doctor make an effective diagnosis. Record in detail the date and time of each palpitation episode, the specific sensation (such as a skipped beat, irregular chaotic beating, or rapid heartbeat), and the duration. At the same time, note whether you were resting, working, exercising, or in another state when the episode occurred, and whether it was accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, or hot flashes. In addition, you can also record special activities or situations before the episode, such as whether you drank caffeinated beverages or alcohol, and whether there were emotional fluctuations or physical exertion.

Although ECG recordings from smartwatches cannot replace formal medical diagnosis, they can capture the immediate heart rhythm at the moment of a palpitation episode and may provide valuable clues for the doctor in deciding what professional examinations to perform next.

Protecting Heart Health Starts with Facing Menopause Squarely

After entering menopause, women's bodies lose estrogen's natural protective effect on the cardiovascular system, making proactive management of heart health even more necessary. If physical changes—especially palpitations—trouble or worry you, please communicate honestly with your doctor to find the most suitable way to handle them. Proactively managing your health is the best care and protection you can give yourself.

 

 

Written by: Li Wing-sze, Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Hong Kong Metropolitan University

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sniffly when the seasons change? Here's 4 autumnal ingredients to help
WELLNESS
51 mins ago
Emergency room doctor reveals key to blood sugar control
WELLNESS
51 mins ago
Chives going bad in the fridge? Here's how to keep them fresh for longer
WELLNESS
01-11-2026 12:00 HKT
2 major kitchen staples to remove grime in the bathroom
WELLNESS
01-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Laundry expert teaches the right way to dry towels
WELLNESS
01-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Consumer Council tests 20 peanut butters: 60% contains a harmful carcinogen and 2 exceed EU standards l
WELLNESS
01-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Why do ankles swell easily?
WELLNESS
31-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Hair feeling dry and frizzy after drying? Expert teaches one simple test to check what the real issue is
WELLNESS
31-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Hidden uses of bananas for the skin and everyday objects
WELLNESS
31-10-2026 12:00 HKT
3 golden cooking methods for salmon to lock in nutrition
WELLNESS
30-10-2026 12:00 HKT
HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: AFP
Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.