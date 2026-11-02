Why do palpitations occur during menopause?

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Menopausal palpitations mainly stem from two major physiological changes:

1. Estrogen Decline and Imbalance in Cardiac Electrical Conduction

Estrogen helps stabilize the heart's electrical conduction system. When estrogen levels decline, it may affect the conduction and regulation of the heart's electrical signals, occasionally causing a "glitch" that makes the heart suddenly skip a beat or speed up.

2. Hot Flashes and Overactivity of the Sympathetic Nervous System

During a hot flash, the sympathetic nervous system reacts sharply, like a brief "adrenaline storm," causing the heart rate to rise instantly. Studies show that during hot flashes, the heart rate can increase by 8 to 16 beats per minute, causing palpitations.

When Do Palpitations Require Medical Attention?

The table below lists the characteristics of different palpitation situations to help you judge whether you need to seek medical attention immediately.

Characteristics

The heart "skips a beat" or suddenly "pauses"

Like the heartbeat when suddenly startled

The heartbeat is completely chaotic, fast and irregular

The heartbeat continues to race, as if it is about to "jump out of the chest"

A feeling of pressure or tightness in the chest

Duration:

Usually brief, mostly stopping on its own within seconds to one or two minutes

Lasts more than several minutes, does not stop on its own, or even worsens

Accompanying symptoms:

May occur together with hot flashes, anxiety, or stress

Usually no other serious discomfort

Severe dizziness, vertigo, or feeling about to faint

Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath

Chest pain, chest tightness, or obvious pressure in the chest

Triggers:

May be triggered by caffeine, alcohol, or stress

May occur suddenly for no reason at rest

This list is for reference only and cannot replace professional diagnosis. If in doubt or if any danger sign appears, seek medical attention immediately.

Prepare a "Palpitation Diary" to Improve Consultation Efficiency

Rather than vaguely saying "my heart feels uncomfortable," providing the doctor with a clear and accurate record can better help the doctor make an effective diagnosis. Record in detail the date and time of each palpitation episode, the specific sensation (such as a skipped beat, irregular chaotic beating, or rapid heartbeat), and the duration. At the same time, note whether you were resting, working, exercising, or in another state when the episode occurred, and whether it was accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, or hot flashes. In addition, you can also record special activities or situations before the episode, such as whether you drank caffeinated beverages or alcohol, and whether there were emotional fluctuations or physical exertion.

Although ECG recordings from smartwatches cannot replace formal medical diagnosis, they can capture the immediate heart rhythm at the moment of a palpitation episode and may provide valuable clues for the doctor in deciding what professional examinations to perform next.

Protecting Heart Health Starts with Facing Menopause Squarely

After entering menopause, women's bodies lose estrogen's natural protective effect on the cardiovascular system, making proactive management of heart health even more necessary. If physical changes—especially palpitations—trouble or worry you, please communicate honestly with your doctor to find the most suitable way to handle them. Proactively managing your health is the best care and protection you can give yourself.

Written by: Li Wing-sze, Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Hong Kong Metropolitan University