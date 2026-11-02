Sniffly when the seasons change? Here's 4 autumnal ingredients to help

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Whenever the seasons change and temperature differences are large, or the air is dry, do you get a dry, itchy throat and a runny nose from nasal allergies flaring up? A doctor recommends 4 affordable autumn seasonal ingredients to protect the respiratory tract, and they can also help with nasal allergies and boost immunity.

Doctor Recommends 4 Autumn Seasonal Ingredients to Prevent Nasal Allergies and Boost Immunity

ENT doctor Wang Yao shared in a Facebook post that whenever autumn comes and the seasons change, many allergy sufferers begin to experience nasal congestion, runny nose, constant sneezing, and even itchy eyes and a dry, itchy throat. Besides the large temperature difference between morning and evening and the dry air, an increase in allergens such as pollen and dust mites may also make the respiratory mucosa more sensitive. Besides trying to avoid allergens as much as possible, daily diet is also an indispensable part of seasonal health maintenance. He has specially compiled the following 4 autumn seasonal ingredients to help everyone take good care of respiratory health:

4 Must-Eat Foods for Autumn

1. Pears

Autumn weather is dry, and pears contain sufficient moisture, making them one of many people's favorite fruits in autumn. Appropriately supplementing with fruit and water helps maintain moisture in the respiratory mucosa and significantly reduces discomfort caused by dryness.

2. Apples

Apples are rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, and various phytonutrients. It is worth noting that apple peel contains quercetin, one of the natural phytonutrients that has attracted great attention in many medical studies in recent years. Therefore, eating fruit in a balanced way daily is also an important part of maintaining a healthy diet.

3. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in dietary fiber, β-carotene, and vitamin C, and can effectively maintain gut microbiota and a balanced diet. Gut health is closely related to immune regulation, and is also a direction that many allergy patients must pay attention to in daily maintenance.

4. Lotus Root

Lotus root is rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, and various minerals, and is an extremely common seasonal ingredient in autumn. During the seasonal change, incorporating lotus root into a daily balanced diet helps supplement the antioxidant nutrients the body needs, giving the body more resources to face the challenges of the changing season.

Wang especially reminds that no single food can directly treat allergies, nor can it replace medication or professional medical treatment. But a balanced diet, sufficient sleep, regular exercise, and actively reducing exposure to allergens in daily life are the real keys to stabilizing allergy symptoms. If you repeatedly experience nasal congestion, sneezing, and runny nose every autumn, and it has even affected sleep or quality of life, it is recommended to seek professional evaluation as early as possible, find the real cause of the allergy, and treat it accordingly, so as to effectively control the condition.

Source: ENT doctor Wang Yao