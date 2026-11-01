Laundry expert teaches the right way to dry towels

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According to a report by Yahoo! JAPAN, laundry expert Hana points out that many people are used to drying clothes indoors, and if a bath towel remains damp for 5 consecutive hours, it will become a breeding ground for bacteria that multiply rapidly, producing what is commonly known as "indoor-drying odor." Hana tested and compared 6 methods of drying bath towels indoors, and found that simply changing the drying method can shorten the drying time by about 2 hours at the fastest.

6 Fast-Drying Methods for Bath Towels

No. 1: Offset Drying Method (Dries in 4 Hours)

Hang the bath towel on a clothes rack, but deliberately adjust the lengths of the left and right sides so that it hangs asymmetrically, in order to minimize the area where the fabric overlaps. When paired with a circulator fan blowing air from below, the long hanging side can instantly contact the airflow and begin to dry, and the whole towel dries astonishingly fast. Because one side of the towel hangs down longer, it needs to be hung in a place that is high enough. In addition, the overall balance of the clothes should be considered, and it is recommended to hang it at the "edge" position of the clothes rack. However, in an environment with upward airflow, such as near an air conditioner or bathroom heater, the fast-drying effect will be relatively reduced.

No. 2: M-Shape Drying Method (Dries in 4.5 Hours)

Hang the bath towel in an "M" shape, draped over two clothes racks or drying poles. Because the entire towel has no overlapping parts at all, the ventilation effect is excellent. This method does not require much height to be reserved, making it very suitable for drying with "upward blowing" methods such as air conditioners or bathroom dryers. This method takes up more horizontal space, so it is recommended for use when the indoor drying area is sufficiently wide.

No. 3: Zigzag Drying Method (Dries in 5 Hours)

Using a clothes rack with clips, from above, clip and secure the bath towel in a "zigzag" shape (similar to an accordion). There is no overlapping part in any direction, ensuring that air can flow unobstructed. Besides being suitable for drying bath towels, this method is also very suitable for drying large bedding items such as bedsheets. A large-capacity clip rack must be used; if unavailable, an M-shaped drying rack can be used instead.

No. 4: Spiral Drying Method (Dries in 5 Hours)

Using a large circular clip rack, roll the bath towel from the outside inward into a spiral shape, forming a "不" shape. Airflow can circulate from the outside inward with extremely high efficiency. In addition, the open space in the center of the spiral can also be used to hang daily small items such as socks and underwear, allowing both to dry quickly at the same time—killing two birds with one stone. Similar to the zigzag drying method, a large clip rack is needed.

No. 5: Casual Drying Method (Dries in 5.5 Hours)

Without giving it much thought, simply hang the bath towel wherever there is space. Although this time the bath towel happened to be placed where the fan airflow could easily reach it and dried within 5.5 hours, because the towel blocked the airflow, it actually caused the whole pile of clothes to take 6.5 hours to dry completely.

No. 6: Arch-Shape Drying Method (Dries in 6 Hours)

The basic rule of indoor clothes drying, the arch-shape drying method, usually involves hanging longer clothes on the outside and shorter clothes on the inside. Testing found that if you simply fold a large bath towel in half and hang it directly at the very edge, although the short clothes inside dry quickly, the bath towel takes a full 6 hours to dry because folding causes too much overlap and poor ventilation. Even if this method is used, it should be combined with the No. 1 offset drying method for better results.

Source: Yahoo! JAPAN