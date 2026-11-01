logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Consumer Council tests 20 peanut butters: 60% contains a harmful carcinogen and 2 exceed EU standards l

WELLNESS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peanut butter is a common breakfast and afternoon tea treat, but people often worry about its high fat content. In November 2023, Issue 565 of Choice tested 20 peanut butter products and found that 60% (12 products) contained the carcinogen aflatoxin, with 2 exceeding EU standards. Ten samples also contained the plasticizer DEHP, though all levels were within the limits set by the Centre for Food Safety and the EU.

Test Samples

The Consumer Council collected 20 common peanut butter samples from supermarkets and department store food sections, priced from $3.9 to $21.3 per 100 g, including 10 crunchy and 10 creamy peanut butters.

Safety Test Results

  • Salmonella and benzoic acid: Not detected in any sample.

  • Aflatoxin: Detected in 12 samples at 0.23–4.94 mcg/kg, all meeting Hong Kong requirements. However, aflatoxin B1 in "YOWE" and "Fuyuan" exceeded the EU upper limit, and total aflatoxin in "Fuyuan" also exceeded the EU limit.

  • Cadmium: Trace amounts detected in all samples (0.015–0.342 mg/kg). No sample exceeded the mainland limit of 0.5 mg/kg; Hong Kong has no limit for these products.

  • Plasticizers: DEHP detected in 10 products (0.12–0.75 mg/kg; highest: "Buddy's"); DINP detected in 2 products (0.97 and 1.1 mg/kg; highest: "The Nutter Company"). All levels were within the Centre for Food Safety's action level and EU limits. No BBP, DBP, or DIDP was detected.

Nutrition Test Results

  • Total fat: Average 45.7 g per 100 g. Nineteen samples were "high-fat"; highest was "YOWE" (52.8 g), lowest was "Topvalu Bestprice" (12.9 g)—a roughly 3-fold difference.

  • Saturated fat: Average 8.92 g per 100 g. Highest was "YOWE" (13.62 g), lowest was "Topvalu Bestprice" (3.56 g)—about 2.8 times difference. One 32 g serving of "YOWE" provides about 4.4 g saturated fat, about 20% of the WHO daily upper limit (22.2 g).

  • Trans fat: Not detected in half the samples; the other half contained 0.11–0.19 g per 100 g, all meeting the "0 g trans fat" labeling requirement. Highest was "Fuyuan"; one 30 g serving provides about 0.057 g, about 2.6% of the WHO daily upper limit (2.2 g).

  • Monounsaturated fat: Average 23.68 g per 100 g. Highest was "M&S Food," lowest was "Topvalu Bestprice"—about 6 times difference.

  • Polyunsaturated fat: Average 10.98 g per 100 g. Highest was "The Nutter Company," lowest was "Pic's"—about 7 times difference.

  • Sugar: Average 9.89 g per 100 g. Three samples were "low-sugar" ("Pic's," "The Nutter Company," "WHOLE EARTH"; 4.0–4.6 g). Highest was "Topvalu Bestprice" (28.2 g, "high-sugar"); 1.5 tablespoons provides about 6.8 g sugar, about 13.6% of the adult daily recommended upper limit.

Overall Ratings (Selected)

  • 4.5 stars: Mother Earth Natural Unsalted Smooth, Pic's Crunchy, Sun-Pat Crunchy

  • 4 stars: Delifornia Creamy, SKIPPY Creamy, Peanut Butter & Co Smooth Operator, Jif Creamy, The Nutter Company Crunchy, WHOLE EARTH Crunchy Organic, SKIPPY Super Chunk

  • 3.5 stars: Topvalu Bestprice, FAMILIE Crunchy, fifty 50 Crunchy, M&S Food 100% Crunchy, COLES Crunchy

  • 3 stars: Buddy's Creamy, SELECT Crunchy

  • 2.5 stars: Meadows Xtra Creamy, YOWE Creamy

  • 2 stars: Fuyuan

 

 

Source: Issue 565 of Choice

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chives going bad in the fridge? Here's how to keep them fresh for longer
WELLNESS
2 hours ago
2 major kitchen staples to remove grime in the bathroom
WELLNESS
2 hours ago
Laundry expert teaches the right way to dry towels
WELLNESS
2 hours ago
Why do ankles swell easily?
WELLNESS
31-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Hair feeling dry and frizzy after drying? Expert teaches one simple test to check what the real issue is
WELLNESS
31-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Hidden uses of bananas for the skin and everyday objects
WELLNESS
31-10-2026 12:00 HKT
3 golden cooking methods for salmon to lock in nutrition
WELLNESS
30-10-2026 12:00 HKT
How sardines can help your body beyond omega-3
WELLNESS
30-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Halloween revellers pack Lan Kwai Fong, bars eye record sales
NEWS
14 hours ago
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal decorates a wall inside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
The Weeknd took advantage of this concert run to successfully secure a meeting with his idol Donnie Yen, excitedly sharing a photo of the two together.
The Weeknd meets idol Donnie Yen at Kai Tak finale, wears his sunglasses onstage
ENTERTAINMENT
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.