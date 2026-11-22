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A comprehensive analysis integrating 22 international studies found that natural trans fats in dairy products are not significantly associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease death, or type 2 diabetes. According to a report by the science news website SciTechDaily, the research results, jointly participated in by researchers from the French National Interprofessional Center for the Dairy Sector, the University of Reading in the UK, and the US National Dairy Council, have been officially published in the authoritative academic journal Nutrition Research. The research team deeply integrated 10 controlled dietary trials and 12 long-term cohort studies to comprehensively analyze the actual relationship between natural dairy fat trans fats and cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Natural Trans Fats VS Industrial Trans Fats

The sources of trans fats are mainly divided into two pathways: naturally formed and industrial processing. The two have essential differences in chemical structure and effects on the human body:

Natural trans fats: Naturally produced by microorganisms in the stomach of ruminant animals such as cows and sheep during digestion, and therefore exist in small amounts in natural dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, and yogurt.

Industrial trans fats: Mainly from partially hydrogenated oils, which were widely used in the production of various processed foods in the past and have long been proven by the scientific community to be closely associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk.

The research team first analyzed 10 controlled dietary trials, arranging participants to consume dairy products with higher natural trans fat content, and then compared them with those who ate general dairy products. Results showed that the two groups had no obvious differences in multiple blood lipid indicators. Although these trials help observe short-term physiological changes, they cannot directly determine whether heart disease will develop years later.

Expert Reminds That Natural Trans Fats Do Not Mean the More the Better

Besides short-term dietary trials, the research team also included 12 cohort studies for analysis. The relevant tracking and evaluation focused mainly on the following directions:

Long-term follow-up analysis: The study tracked participants for many years, with some follow-up periods even exceeding 20 years, ensuring the data has high reference value.

Biomarker testing: By precisely measuring biomarkers related to dairy-derived trans fats in the blood, directly evaluating their actual association with major chronic diseases.

Risk comparison results: The analysis results found no significant association between higher levels of these indicators and increased risk of heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease death, or type 2 diabetes.

Although Natural Dairy Fat Shows No Significant Risk, the Principle of Moderation Still Applies

The research team reminds the public that the study results do not mean natural trans fats have been proven to have health benefits, nor can it be concluded that dairy products can be consumed without restraint in large amounts. Cohort studies are mainly used to observe long-term associations and cannot alone prove absolute causality, while controlled dietary trials mainly evaluate short-term indicators such as blood lipids; the significance of the two types of evidence is not the same. Therefore, the overall nutritional composition of dairy products and the principle of moderate intake remain important keys that the public needs to carefully consider when making daily dietary choices.

Overview of the Nutrition of 7 Cheeses:

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, British dietitian Rob Hobson points out that when choosing cheese, one should not only look at calories and fat, but also comprehensively evaluate nutritional benefits such as protein, sodium (salt), and calcium. The following is a ranking of the nutritional value of 7 common cheeses (from low to high):

Source: SciTechDaily