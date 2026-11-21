The "Early Bird Dinner" advocates finishing the last meal before 5 p.m., or 4 to 5 hours before bedtime. This concept has existed for decades and has become popular again in recent years due to social media. Supporters claim that eating early can reduce the midnight cortisol peak, eliminate morning acid reflux, and maximize deep sleep. A Spanish research team conducted a randomized controlled trial, dividing 99 overweight or obese adults into 4 groups, and all participants learned the Mediterranean diet pattern:

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Early-eating group: ate within 8 hours

Late-eating group: ate within 8 hours

Self-selected eating time group: ate within 8 hours

Control group: maintained a normal eating window of more than 12 hours

After 12 weeks, participants returned to normal life. One year later, the early-eating group and the late-eating group had lost about 5 to 6 pounds more than the control group, and only the early-eating group maintained a significant reduction in fat mass. The early-eating group's eating window was approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., very close to the online claim of finishing dinner before 5 p.m.

Doctor Warns: Small Study Scale, Increased Risk of Muscle Loss

However, doctors remind that a single trial should not be overinterpreted. Internal medicine doctor Nishtha Modi points out: "The study had only 99 people, and only 65 completed the one-year follow-up. This is not to negate the study, but it is also not enough to tell everyone to stop eating 4 to 5 hours before bed."

In addition, the 8-hour eating group lost more fat and muscle, and had not fully recovered after one year. The study authors suggest that this type of diet plan should be paired with resistance training and sufficient protein. Moreover, the study only used bioelectrical impedance to measure body composition, which is less accurate than DXA scans.

Modi explains that the problem with eating late often lies in food choices: "Honestly, at 10:30 p.m., most of us do not reach for grilled salmon and broccoli, but potato chips, cookies, or whatever is left in the fridge." Eating a big meal before bed worsens acid reflux and interferes with sleep quality; poor sleep makes people lack energy to exercise and choose healthy food the next day, forming a vicious cycle.

Are There Benefits for the Human Body? Who Is Not Suited to It?

Sleep medicine expert Alex Dimitriu states that eating early can reduce the digestive burden and acid reflux during sleep, both of which interfere with sleep. Pulmonology and sleep expert Sarathi Bhattacharyya suggests avoiding food and drink at least 3 hours before bed, especially caffeine and alcohol, because caffeine causes nighttime waking to use the bathroom.

A 2021 study found that eating dinner at 6 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. can improve blood sugar levels and substrate oxidation. Another 2023 study found that people who ate their last meal after 9 p.m. had a 28% higher risk of cerebrovascular disease than those who ate before 8 p.m. Delaying the first meal is also associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk.

But Dimitriu reminds that people with diabetes or hypoglycemia should consult a doctor first. The elderly also need to pay attention to the risk of muscle loss. In addition, high-protein foods most affect sleep quality, because the body needs to work when it should be resting; alcohol significantly affects sleep structure, reducing deep sleep in the first half of the night and rapid eye movement sleep in the early morning.

Expert Advice: Do Not Over-Pursue an Eating Schedule

Modi emphasizes that the focus should not be on timing: "Do not over-pursue a perfect eating schedule and forget the basic principles. Eat truly nutritious food, do exercise you enjoy, do not overeat, and spend time with people who make you laugh." She adds: "The best diet is not the perfect one, but the one you can consistently follow. Everyone's work, social life, and schedule are different. If a plan makes you miss all birthday dinners or stop eating with friends, it will not last."

Source: ABC News, Healthline