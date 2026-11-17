The AS Watson Group is suspected to have suffered a cyberattack resulting in a data leak, while the company said its systems are not affected, and no customer personal data loss.

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It is a financially motivated cyber extortion group N0n that leaked a batch of data allegedly originating from the AS Watson Group' systems on Monday, according to a cybersecurity monitoring platform, ransomware.live.

In response to the incident, the AS Watson Group stated that it is involved with a third-party vendor that provides search functionality for its several European businesses' websites.The vendor does not have access to any of the businesses' customer data, nor has any personal information been compromised.

The leaked data includes account data across 12 retail brands 5.1 GB of search indexes 530,000 product catalog items, 240,000 user query records and 15,000 real-time search requests. The attack is believed to have taken place on Monday, with the hackers beginning to leak the data on the same day after their ransom demands were not met, according to the platform.

The platform urged companies to prioritize reviewing internal search indexes and customer database access privileges, while security personnel should ensure that sensitive data is encrypted.