logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

How often should you clean your water bottle? Doctor warns against risks of infrequent cleaning

WELLNESS
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a report by the New York Post, general practitioner Jason Singh reminds the public on social media that many people do not wash their water bottles often after drinking, or before refilling, they merely rinse briefly with water. This lazy cleaning method causes microorganisms in the water bottle to continuously interact with streptococci and other Gram-positive microorganisms from the mouth inside the bottle.

Study Reveals Bacterial Counts 40,000 Times Higher Than a Toilet

Studies have found that most microorganisms will form a biofilm on the inner surface of a water bottle or thermos within 48 hours. Bacteria create a protective layer within this biofilm and multiply wildly, causing bacteria to spread throughout the water. This research result was published as early as 2005 in the medical journal Curr Protoc Microbiol.

A study published in 2024 in Archives of Microbiology points out that this type of biofilm contains harmful bacteria, and researchers attribute as much as 65% to 80% of human infections to biofilms. Research published in 2023 by the American water quality testing company "Water Filter Guru" further confirmed that reusable water bottles contain 40,000 times more bacteria than household toilet seats.

Doctor Teaches 4 Major Methods for Cleaning Water Bottles

Singh suggests cleaning water bottles according to the following 4 simple methods to thoroughly eliminate bacteria:

4 Major Methods for Cleaning Water Bottles:

  • Clean once every 2 days

  • Wash with dishwashing liquid and hot water

  • Thoroughly clean with a water bottle brush

  • After cleaning, leave to dry completely

5 Major Suggestions for Cleaning Thermos Cups—Use Baking Soda/Machine Wash?

Besides the above methods, how else can you clean a thermos cup or thermos flask? The Hong Kong Consumer Council has the following suggestions to avoid accidentally swallowing bacteria and toxins:

1. Beware of plastic mold: After each use of a thermos cup and thermos flask, especially when not filled with plain water, thoroughly clean and dry them to avoid stains or pigment residue, and to prevent plastic or rubber materials from becoming moldy and discolored due to lack of cleaning. Because the gaps in the lid are usually harder to clean, be sure to clean carefully. You can detach the lid and sealing gasket for cleaning, and after drying, remember to properly reinstall the sealing gasket to prevent leakage.

2. Do not machine wash: Unless the product states otherwise, thermos cups or thermos flasks should not be placed in a dishwasher to avoid damage.

3. Do not use chlorine-containing detergents: Because chlorides may damage the stainless steel surface, bleach or chlorine-containing detergents should not be used to clean thermos cups and thermos flasks.

4. Make good use of all-purpose baking soda: Edible baking soda is a cleaning helper in every household. If a thermos cup or thermos flask emits an odor, you can also use baking soda to clean it. Simply fill the thermos cup or thermos flask with hot water, add 1 small teaspoon of baking soda, soak for half an hour to 1 hour, then rinse clean.

5. Use soft cleaning tools: Sponges, soft cloths, soft brushes, and other cleaning tools are all excellent tools. Try not to use scouring pads, steel wool, or hard brushes, to prevent scratching the inner lining.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
How ultra-processed foods hurt your brain
WELLNESS
37 mins ago
Dietitian ranks top 12 common breakfast drinks from healthiest to unhealthiest
WELLNESS
12-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Folate's remarkable effect: Gut bacteria breaking down dietary fibre helps regulate immunity and metabolism
WELLNESS
12-11-2026 12:00 HKT
4 super practical egg cooking tricks
WELLNESS
12-11-2026 12:00 HKT
One action at the dinner table you should probably stop doing
WELLNESS
11-11-2026 12:00 HKT
3 correct ways to use laundry bags
WELLNESS
11-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Research reveals that floral arrangement improves depressive mood: Here's how
WELLNESS
11-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Scientific basis behind what makes adding salt to coffee so good
WELLNESS
10-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Japanese frozen food company explains 3 situations where you shouldn't eat frozen foods
WELLNESS
10-11-2026 12:00 HKT
How much fruit is too much fruit?
WELLNESS
10-11-2026 12:00 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.