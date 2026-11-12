logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Folate's remarkable effect: Gut bacteria breaking down dietary fibre helps regulate immunity and metabolism

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Genetic physician Cheung Ka-ming shared in a social media post that the academic paper published in 2026 in Translational Cancer Research compiled a total of 57 meta-analyses and comprehensively reviewed the association between multiple dietary factors and lung cancer. Results showed that folate was the most prominent highlight in this massive data set, with the relative risk ratio of lung cancer in groups with higher folate intake being about 0.47. Natural foods from which folate can be easily obtained in daily life are very abundant, mainly including the following:

  • Dark green vegetables: Such as spinach, broccoli, and asparagus, which can provide abundant antioxidant nutrients.

  • High-quality legumes: Various soy products and legume plants contain natural plant fiber.

  • Fresh fruits: Such as avocados and citrus fruits, which help with daily micronutrient supplementation.

In addition, the study also mentions the importance of dietary fiber and yogurt. When fiber enters the gut, it is converted by good bacteria into short-chain fatty acids. These tiny molecules can further participate in the human body's immune and metabolic regulation, and even quietly affect the immune environment of the lungs—equivalent to using vegetables to feed gut bacteria to protect whole-body health.

Implement 3 Major Dietary Principles in Daily Life to Create a Good Environment for Cell Repair

It is worth noting that the study also reminds the public that high-dose intake of beta-carotene supplements is instead closely associated with higher lung cancer risk, proving that the physiological effects produced by natural foods and concentrated nutritional supplements in the human body are not completely the same. The study also confirmed that frequently eating red meat and processed meat is positively associated with higher lung cancer risk. Cheung emphasizes that lifestyle prevention actually does not need to be too complicated. Daily implementation can mainly be adjusted through the following directions:

  • Reduce processed meat: Reduce processed meats such as sausages, ham, bacon, and hot dogs in daily life.

  • Increase whole foods: Raise the proportion of fish, beans, eggs, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts.

  • Avoid highly processed foods: At the same time, reduce the frequency of intake of sweet drinks, cookies, cakes, and highly processed foods.

Through the above dietary improvements, you can take care of the internal environment before disease forms. Rather than blindly pursuing so-called miraculous anti-cancer foods, it is better to turn the daily dining table into a hotbed conducive to cell repair, combined with sufficient sleep and regular activity, to comprehensively upgrade metabolism and the gut environment.

 

 

Source: Genetic physician Cheung Ka-ming

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dietitian ranks top 12 common breakfast drinks from healthiest to unhealthiest
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
4 super practical egg cooking tricks
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
One action at the dinner table you should probably stop doing
WELLNESS
11-11-2026 12:00 HKT
3 correct ways to use laundry bags
WELLNESS
11-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Research reveals that floral arrangement improves depressive mood: Here's how
WELLNESS
11-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Scientific basis behind what makes adding salt to coffee so good
WELLNESS
10-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Japanese frozen food company explains 3 situations where you shouldn't eat frozen foods
WELLNESS
10-11-2026 12:00 HKT
How much fruit is too much fruit?
WELLNESS
10-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Dos and don'ts with radishes when storing them
WELLNESS
09-11-2026 12:30 HKT
7 hidden uses for bubble wrap aside from shock-proof packaging
WELLNESS
09-11-2026 12:00 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.