Folate's remarkable effect: Gut bacteria breaking down dietary fibre helps regulate immunity and metabolism

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Genetic physician Cheung Ka-ming shared in a social media post that the academic paper published in 2026 in Translational Cancer Research compiled a total of 57 meta-analyses and comprehensively reviewed the association between multiple dietary factors and lung cancer. Results showed that folate was the most prominent highlight in this massive data set, with the relative risk ratio of lung cancer in groups with higher folate intake being about 0.47. Natural foods from which folate can be easily obtained in daily life are very abundant, mainly including the following:

Dark green vegetables: Such as spinach, broccoli, and asparagus, which can provide abundant antioxidant nutrients.

High-quality legumes: Various soy products and legume plants contain natural plant fiber.

Fresh fruits: Such as avocados and citrus fruits, which help with daily micronutrient supplementation.

In addition, the study also mentions the importance of dietary fiber and yogurt. When fiber enters the gut, it is converted by good bacteria into short-chain fatty acids. These tiny molecules can further participate in the human body's immune and metabolic regulation, and even quietly affect the immune environment of the lungs—equivalent to using vegetables to feed gut bacteria to protect whole-body health.

Implement 3 Major Dietary Principles in Daily Life to Create a Good Environment for Cell Repair

It is worth noting that the study also reminds the public that high-dose intake of beta-carotene supplements is instead closely associated with higher lung cancer risk, proving that the physiological effects produced by natural foods and concentrated nutritional supplements in the human body are not completely the same. The study also confirmed that frequently eating red meat and processed meat is positively associated with higher lung cancer risk. Cheung emphasizes that lifestyle prevention actually does not need to be too complicated. Daily implementation can mainly be adjusted through the following directions:

Reduce processed meat: Reduce processed meats such as sausages, ham, bacon, and hot dogs in daily life.

Increase whole foods: Raise the proportion of fish, beans, eggs, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts.

Avoid highly processed foods: At the same time, reduce the frequency of intake of sweet drinks, cookies, cakes, and highly processed foods.

Through the above dietary improvements, you can take care of the internal environment before disease forms. Rather than blindly pursuing so-called miraculous anti-cancer foods, it is better to turn the daily dining table into a hotbed conducive to cell repair, combined with sufficient sleep and regular activity, to comprehensively upgrade metabolism and the gut environment.

Source: Genetic physician Cheung Ka-ming