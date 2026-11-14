Expert teaches 3 iron-free tricks to keep trousers drying mark-free

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According to a report by Yahoo! JAPAN, well-known Japanese laundry researcher Rie Hirashima points out that the way clothes are washed and dried has a decisive impact on how wrinkled they become. Many people, when in a hurry, are used to stuffing the whole machine full of clothes and starting the wash directly, resulting in trousers full of hard creases that are difficult to smooth out even after spending time ironing. In response, she specifically teaches an iron-free anti-wrinkle washing method, so you can easily dry flat, mark-free trousers without ironing:

1. Small Amount of Clothes + Standard Program + Drying

Simply reducing the amount of laundry each time already significantly reduces trouser creases, and the flatness can reach the level of being worn out directly without ironing.

2. Small Amount of Clothes + Gentle Mode + 1 Minute Spin

Set the washing machine to "gentle mode," strictly limit the spin time to 1 minute, and finally use a dryer or hang to dry. As a result, the trousers have almost no creases at all, and return to flat and straight without ironing.

3. Pay Attention to the "Hand Wash Label" Secret Signal

Hirashima reminds that before washing, it is worth checking the "care label" on the clothing carefully. In the test, the trousers that easily wrinkled actually clearly had a "hand wash" symbol printed on the label. This symbol is not only used for delicate clothing such as silk, but is also widely used for fabrics that very easily wrinkle or lose shape. When using a washing machine to wash such clothing, the standard protective approach is: wash a small amount each time, choose gentle mode, and spin for only 1 minute.

Why Do Trousers Turn into "Dried Preserved Mustard Greens" After Washing?

Hirashima analyzes that if clothes are stuffed too full, the clothes cannot tumble freely inside the machine. Besides easily rubbing against each other and being damaged and picking up dirt, they also squeeze each other due to insufficient space and create hard creases. Front-loading washing machines mainly rely on clothes "tumbling from top to bottom" to beat out dirt, so about 50% of the space must be reserved inside the drum.

Many people find it troublesome to specifically set "gentle mode" for a small amount of clothes, but Hirashima says bluntly: "Compared with spending more than half an hour painfully ironing clothes after washing, slightly adjusting the washing program beforehand can greatly reduce the housework burden and save more time!"

Source: Yahoo! JAPAN