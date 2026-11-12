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WELLNESS

4 super practical egg cooking tricks

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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According to a report by the Japanese media outlet grape, exquisitely shaped poached eggs are often served in stylish cafes. Many people try to make them at home, only to find that the egg white completely spreads apart in the hot water as soon as it is dropped into the pan, making a very messy presentation. In fact, by making good use of 1 affordable wonder item already at home, you can easily make perfectly shaped, round and plump poached eggs. The report also compiles 4 super practical egg cooking tricks:

1. Wrap the Egg in a Coffee Filter

To cook a perfect poached egg, simply fold a coffee filter into a bowl shape, crack an egg directly into it, and then put it together with the filter into hot water to cook. The filter can perfectly wrap and restrict the flow of the egg white, preventing it from spreading in the boiling water, helping you easily cook a round, perfect poached egg just like from a specialty shop.

2. Use the Rice Cooker's Keep-Warm Function to Make Hot Spring Eggs

The hardest part of making hot spring eggs or soft-boiled eggs is precise temperature control—one careless moment and the yolk becomes overcooked. In fact, making good use of the rice cooker's keep-warm function allows you to easily make hot spring eggs. The method is very simple: just put raw eggs into the rice cooker's inner pot, pour in boiling water, and press the keep-warm button. The keep-warm function provides a stable low-temperature slow-cooking environment, and without having to constantly watch over the stove, you can easily make hot spring eggs.

3. Peel Eggshells in an Airtight Container

When peeling boiled eggshells, does the egg white often break and fall off together with the shell, leaving the whole egg uneven? Simply put the cooked eggs and a small amount of clean water into an airtight container, close the lid tightly, and shake vigorously for a few seconds. Countless fine cracks will appear evenly on the eggshell surface; then simply peel—the shell comes off completely and smoothly, without dirtying your hands, and you can quickly process multiple eggs at once.

4. Wrap in Kitchen Paper to Make Soy Sauce Eggs

When making homemade soy sauce eggs, do you have to prepare a large amount of seasoning sauce to completely submerge the eggs every time, and feel it is wasteful to pour it away when washing the dishes? In this case, try wrapping the cooked egg first in a small piece of kitchen paper, drizzle with a little seasoning, and finally wrap the outside tightly in plastic wrap. The kitchen paper can absorb the sauce like a sponge and, using capillary action, evenly distribute the small amount of seasoning over the egg surface. This method requires only a very small amount of sauce to marinate evenly flavored, rich soy sauce eggs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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