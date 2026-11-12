Dietitian ranks top 12 common breakfast drinks from healthiest to unhealthiest

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Pairing breakfast with a drink is a daily habit for many office workers. For those who want to choose a light and healthy beverage, dietitian Hsiao Wei-lin has compiled a carbohydrate ranking of 12 drinks to help everyone effectively avoid blood sugar bombs!

Pair with a High-Protein Breakfast

Dietitian Hsiao Wei-lin points out on the social platform "Nutrition First Nutrue" that the common drinks at breakfast shops are of many kinds, and their carbohydrate and sugar content often exceeds imagination. Through nutritional analysis and correct selection methods, we can not only avoid hidden high-sugar crises, but also stabilize energy and metabolism throughout the day by taking in sufficient protein, keeping away from morning hunger.

Hsiao reminds that if one can further adopt a high-protein breakfast (for example, taking in 35 grams of protein), it can not only significantly reduce ghrelin throughout the day, but also naturally reduce lunch by 100 to 175 calories, and greatly reduce afternoon cravings for high-calorie snacks. Mastering the correct drink selection method and dietary pairing is the long-term key to maintaining health and controlling blood sugar.

Breakfast 12 Drinks Carbohydrate Ranking—The No. 1 Healthiest Is This

Among the 12 common breakfast shop drinks compiled by the dietitian, the top 6 are options with extremely low carbohydrates and the most blood-sugar-friendly:

No. 1: Unsweetened Green Tea (500 ml)

Nutrition: Carbohydrate content is 0 g, making it the healthiest choice for stabilizing blood sugar, suitable for people who care about body shape and antioxidant intake.

No. 2: Americano

Nutrition: Carbohydrate content is only about 1 g, extremely low in calories and able to refresh the mind. Without added sugar and creamer, it will not burden blood sugar.

No. 3: Unsweetened Soy Milk (500 ml)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 6 g, while additionally providing 8 g of high-quality plant protein, balancing satiety and nutrition.

No. 4: Unsweetened Fresh Milk Tea (500 ml)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 8 g, mainly from the natural lactose of fresh milk itself, with a smooth taste and extremely low sugar.

No. 5: Unsweetened Black Soy Milk

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 10 g, and contains a rich 12 g of protein, with extremely high nutritional value.

No. 6: Low-Fat Milk (240 ml)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 12 g, mainly composed of natural lactose, providing basic calcium and nutrition.

No. 7: Whole Milk Latte (Medium Cup)

Nutrition: Contains about 15 g of carbohydrates and 9 g of protein. The carbs just fall within the safe edge.

No. 8: Fresh Milk Tea (Medium Cup)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 19 g. Commercially prepared versions usually contain sugar, so special attention must be paid to sugar accumulation when drinking.

No. 9: Sweetened Soy Milk (500 ml)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 20 g, which is actually more than 3 times that of unsweetened soy milk. People trying to lose weight should avoid it as much as possible.

No. 10: Unsweetened Oat Milk (300 ml)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates about 20 g. Although labeled unsweetened, the starch itself still affects blood sugar after decomposition, and protein is only 3 g.

No. 11: Matcha Latte (Medium Cup)

Nutrition: Carbohydrates as high as about 33 g. Large amounts of sugar are usually added to mask the bitterness of matcha, making it a hidden dessert.

No. 12: Rice Milk (Medium Cup)

Nutrition: The strongest blood sugar bomb, with carbohydrates as high as 37 g and protein only about 2 g, with extremely high starch concentration.

Source: Nutrition First Nutrue, Centre for Health Protection