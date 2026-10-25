Tomato paste scientifically proven to better your memory

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Memory starting to decline? Could eating tomato paste help improve it? A study confirms that participants who consumed a specific daily amount for 3 consecutive months showed significant improvements in concentration and memory. So how should you eat it for the best effect?

Study Reveals: 3 Months of Tomato Paste at This Amount Effectively Improves Memory

According to science news website Science Alert, red tomatoes are rich in a vibrant pigment called lycopene. It's not only a powerful antioxidant but can also cross the blood-brain barrier, helping reduce neuroinflammation in the brain. A study published in the international journal Antioxidantsby a research team at the University of Barcelona in Spain conducted a randomized crossover trial with 42 healthy adults. Participants consumed either 35g of concentrated tomato products daily or a low-lycopene diet for 3 months. The following results were found:

Blood tests showed that during the concentrated tomato product period, participants' lycopene levels increased significantly, along with a rising trend in key proteins that promote neuron growth.

In standardized cognitive function tests, participants showed significant improvements in selective attention, associative memory, and processing speed.

To explore structural brain changes, researchers had 14 participants undergo brain MRI scans. Imaging showed that tomato product consumption prompted functional reorganization across multiple large-scale neural networks. High lycopene levels helped the brain prune redundant, inefficient cross-network signal connections—like a system reboot—greatly improving overall neural network transmission efficiency and adaptability, similar to positive neural changes seen after working memory training.

While these clinical results are encouraging, the research team emphasises the sample size was small and participants knew what they were eating, making it difficult to fully rule out placebo effects. Larger, longer-term trials are still needed to verify long-term efficacy. The public should never replace proper medical treatment with concentrated tomato paste alone.

Tomato Paste Consumption Tips

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, various vitamins, and antioxidants. Multiple large medical studies have confirmed that a high-lycopene diet helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer, lung cancer, heart disease, and liver disease.

To effectively absorb the essence of tomatoes, the right preparation matters. Thoroughly cooked, chopped concentrated tomato products may offer better health benefits because cutting and high heat break down tomato cell walls, releasing more lycopene that's easier for the body to digest and absorb. Consider adding a tablespoon of concentrated tomato paste daily to boost your nutrition.

Source: Science Alert