6 high-fibre foods that beats beans

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Do you have to eat beans to get enough fiber? A nutritionist points out that 6 foods actually contain more fiber than beans—and just 2 tablespoons of one seed can support heart health and fight inflammation.

According to EatingWell, beans are indeed an excellent source of fiber—half a cup of cooked black beans contains about 8g. The recommended daily intake is 25g for women and 38g for men, or about 14g per 1,000 calories. But if you don't enjoy beans, there are plenty of hidden high-fiber alternatives. Whether you want variety or more diverse ingredients, these 6 foods each provide impressive fiber per serving:

1. Chia Seeds

Just 2 tablespoons provide 9.75g of fiber, plus plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids and protein. They offer strong satiety, support heart health, and help reduce chronic inflammation. Chia seeds form a gel-like texture when mixed with liquid—great in oatmeal, on nut butter toast, or in smoothies, puddings, and desserts.

2. Avocado

Known for its creamy texture and heart-healthy fats, avocado is also high in fiber—about 9.25g per fruit (about 5g per half). It's versatile: slice it on toast, add to salads, make guacamole, salad dressings, or blend into smoothies.

3. Green Peas

One cup of cooked green peas contains 8.8g of fiber—even more than half a cup of black beans—plus about 9g of plant protein. Green peas provide both soluble and insoluble fiber, helping promote beneficial gut bacteria and maintain microbiome diversity. Try them blended into pesto or mixed with chickpeas and herbs for a nutritious dip.

4. Artichokes

Often overlooked, artichokes are one of the highest-fiber vegetables—each contains up to 8.75g. You don't need to prepare fresh ones; canned artichokes are convenient and ready to eat. Their mild, slightly earthy flavor works well in pasta, grain bowls, or roasted as a side dish.

5. Raspberries

One of the highest-fiber fruits, raspberries contain about 8g per cup. Beyond fiber, they're rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that boost immunity and nervous system function. Enjoy them fresh, in yogurt, or as homemade jam.

6. Lentils

Easy to cook, half a cup of cooked lentils provides nearly 8g of fiber, plus plant protein and iron. With a mild, nutty flavor, lentils absorb spices and vegetables well—perfect for soups, stews, warm grain bowls, or pasta sauces to easily boost nutrition and fiber.

Source: EatingWell