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NEWS

Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government expects to introduce licensing frameworks for online ride-hailing platforms as early as November, with the first batch of approved operators slated for announcement between late November and early December. 

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Speaking on a radio program today,  Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan stated that authorities are finalizing the regulatory framework and aim to announce detailed application procedures within November for a proposed initial quota of 10,000 vehicle permits.

Under the government's timetable, public applications for the vehicle permits are scheduled to open in the 4th quarter of this year.

Prospective drivers looking to enter the sector must first pass the integrated written test for taxi and ride-hailing drivers, an examination where roughly 40 percent of previous candidates failed to make the grade. 

Chan explained that the bureau had streamlined the test syllabus in direct response to feedback from lawmakers and industry stakeholders, replacing rigid questions that demanded rote memorization of specific driving routes with assessments centered on regional directional awareness. 

She noted that the current passing rate of over 60 percent demonstrates that candidates are taking the test seriously while validating the exam as an effective screening tool to ensure that qualified drivers possess sufficient knowledge of the trade.

Weighted lottery system under study to reward early preparation

To distribute the initial 10,000 vehicle permits equitably, the transport bureau is formulating a balloting mechanism that could incorporate priority weightings for specific candidate categories.

Chan revealed that the government is considering giving higher lottery odds to individuals who have proactively completed the required examinations and secured their qualifications ahead of time, rewarding their demonstrated sincerity and readiness.

At the same time, Chan stressed that the allocation system will not shut out young people or other working individuals who wish to enter the industry on a part-time basis.

She noted that the administration welcomes new talent into the transport sector and is designing a balanced framework that aligns with the legislation passed by the Legislative Council, combining a general lottery with targeted priority consideration. 

The proposed system will also feature a waitlist and replacement mechanism to ensure that the entire quota of 10,000 permits is fully utilized.

Minimum vehicle ownership duration weighed to prevent market speculation

Authorities are also considering safeguards to prevent an influx of private cars on local roads driven by speculative interest in the new licensing regime. 

Chan warned that if residents rush to purchase brand-new vehicles solely to participate in the lottery, it would flood the city's roadways with private cars and run counter to the government's broader transport policy objectives.

To counter this risk, the bureau is exploring eligibility criteria based on vehicle ownership duration, such as granting higher drawing odds to applicants who have already owned their private car for a sustained period, such as at least 1 year. 

Chan emphasized that officials will continue to consult stakeholders and seek a pragmatic balance, ensuring that the final allocation rules remain straightforward, transparent, and subject to ongoing refinement.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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