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WELLNESS

3 surprising household uses for leftover conditioner

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Bought the wrong conditioner and it doesn't suit your hair? Throwing it away feels wasteful. A hairstylist points out that conditioner has 3 genius uses—including mixing it with one thing to wipe bathroom mirrors, preventing fog and removing water stains.

According to Japanese media grapee, is there always a bottle or two of conditioner on your bathroom shelf that you bought by mistake, doesn't suit your hair type, and is only half-used? Throwing it away feels wasteful, but continuing to use it on your hair risks greasiness and discomfort. Japanese hairstylist Mitsuru Okada points out that conditioner's uses go far beyond washing hair—its ingredients can also work wonders in daily clothing care and household cleaning. He shares 3 ways to repurpose leftover conditioner without waste:

3 Hidden Uses for Conditioner

1. Use as a Fabric Softener for Laundry

Conditioner and commercial fabric softeners have very similar ingredients—both soften and smooth fibres. Before washing, add about one pump of conditioner to a cup of hot water and stir until fully dissolved. Clothes will come out soft and fluffy.

2. Wipe Furniture and Floors

Conditioner contains ingredients that prevent static and frizz in hair, which also work to repel dust in household cleaning. Dissolve a small amount of conditioner in water or warm water, dip a cloth in, wring it out, and wipe furniture surfaces or floors. The conditioner forms a thin protective film that reduces static and greatly decreases dust adhesion. Finish by wiping thoroughly with a clean, damp cloth.

3. Wipe Bathroom Mirrors

Dilute conditioner with hot water, dip a cloth in, and wipe bathroom or washroom mirrors. This not only easily removes stubborn water stains and prevents streaks but also forms an ultra-thin protective layer on the mirror surface, helping prevent water droplet condensation and steam fogging during showers.

2 Safety Precautions When Reusing Conditioner

While conditioner can be reused in multiple ways, keep these two points in mind:

1. Always Do a Spot Test First

Conditioner formulas and ingredient concentrations vary. Some ingredients may react with certain fabrics or furniture. Before full use, always test on an inconspicuous area or a scrap piece of fabric to confirm no adverse reaction.

2. Always Wipe and Rinse Thoroughly with Clean Water

Conditioner is designed to moisturize and add shine to hair. If any residue remains after cleaning, surfaces can become sticky, slippery, or even dangerous. After each cleaning, always finish by wiping thoroughly with a clean, damp cloth.

 

 

Source: grapee (Japan)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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