logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Expert teaches 2 washing machine-free tricks to restore white pillows

WELLNESS
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The pillow you sleep on every night absorbs saliva, sweat stains, and bacteria. Without regular cleaning, it develops unsightly and highly unhygienic yellow stains over time. An expert shares 2 natural yellow-stain removal tricks—no washing machine needed, with results visible in as little as 10 minutes.

According to the Daily Express, David Smith, a cleaning expert at American bedding manufacturer Down and Feather, points out that pillows are easily overlooked during routine cleaning. Long-term use causes a buildup of sweat, saliva from drooling, and bacteria, eventually forming unsightly, years-old yellow stains and making the pillow highly unhygienic. For these stubborn stains, the expert strongly advises against using chemical bleach, as it can trigger chemical reactions that damage fabric fibre structure and ruin the pillow material. Instead, using these 2 affordable household items, you can easily restore whiteness without adjusting washing machine settings—or even turning it on:

2 Tricks to Restore White Pillows Without a Washing Machine

1. Hydrogen Peroxide + Water

For the most stubborn yellow stains, hydrogen peroxide is the expert's top choice—tests show it can work in just 10–15 minutes. Mix equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water. Dip a clean cloth in the solution and apply it to the yellow spots. Let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse with clean water. Hydrogen peroxide has many uses—it also tackles yellowed bedsheets and moldy, smelly bathroom tile grout. The expert reminds that since pillow fabrics vary, test on an inconspicuous corner first to ensure no colour fading or damage before full application.

2. Lemon Juice + Baking Soda

Mix fresh lemon juice with an appropriate amount of baking soda to form a thick paste. Gently apply it to the yellow stains on the pillow. Let it sit for about 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with clean water and dry the pillow completely.

Important After Cleaning

After spot cleaning or rinsing, don't rush to put the pillow back in the cupboard. David Smith particularly reminds: if it's a sunny day, take the pillow outside and hang it in direct sunlight. During drying, occasionally turn and rotate the pillow to ensure every side dries evenly. This lets the pillow become thoroughly white and fresh-smelling again, for comfortable and healthy sleep.

Source: Daily Express

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tomato paste scientifically proven to better your memory
WELLNESS
19 mins ago
The effects of a 14-day sugar challenge to one's body
WELLNESS
24-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Fret not about brown spots in pears - They're not spoiled
WELLNESS
24-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor names 5 foods that harms the skin most
WELLNESS
24-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Dietitian reveals a calorie comparison of 37 BBQ ingredients and 6 eating tips to control calories
WELLNESS
23-10-2026 12:00 HKT
5 supplement combinations that may cancel each other out
WELLNESS
23-10-2026 12:00 HKT
3 surprising household uses for leftover conditioner
WELLNESS
23-10-2026 12:00 HKT
The super detox veggie combo that helps improve liver health
WELLNESS
22-10-2026 12:00 HKT
6 high-fibre foods that beats beans
WELLNESS
22-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Is coffee the key skincare drink?
WELLNESS
22-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17 hours ago
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
23-10-2026 20:09 HKT
Viral video of man crawling under Fortress Hill station ticket gate sparks online debate
NEWS
24-10-2026 12:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.