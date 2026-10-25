Expert teaches 2 washing machine-free tricks to restore white pillows

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The pillow you sleep on every night absorbs saliva, sweat stains, and bacteria. Without regular cleaning, it develops unsightly and highly unhygienic yellow stains over time. An expert shares 2 natural yellow-stain removal tricks—no washing machine needed, with results visible in as little as 10 minutes.

According to the Daily Express, David Smith, a cleaning expert at American bedding manufacturer Down and Feather, points out that pillows are easily overlooked during routine cleaning. Long-term use causes a buildup of sweat, saliva from drooling, and bacteria, eventually forming unsightly, years-old yellow stains and making the pillow highly unhygienic. For these stubborn stains, the expert strongly advises against using chemical bleach, as it can trigger chemical reactions that damage fabric fibre structure and ruin the pillow material. Instead, using these 2 affordable household items, you can easily restore whiteness without adjusting washing machine settings—or even turning it on:

2 Tricks to Restore White Pillows Without a Washing Machine

1. Hydrogen Peroxide + Water

For the most stubborn yellow stains, hydrogen peroxide is the expert's top choice—tests show it can work in just 10–15 minutes. Mix equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water. Dip a clean cloth in the solution and apply it to the yellow spots. Let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse with clean water. Hydrogen peroxide has many uses—it also tackles yellowed bedsheets and moldy, smelly bathroom tile grout. The expert reminds that since pillow fabrics vary, test on an inconspicuous corner first to ensure no colour fading or damage before full application.

2. Lemon Juice + Baking Soda

Mix fresh lemon juice with an appropriate amount of baking soda to form a thick paste. Gently apply it to the yellow stains on the pillow. Let it sit for about 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with clean water and dry the pillow completely.

Important After Cleaning

After spot cleaning or rinsing, don't rush to put the pillow back in the cupboard. David Smith particularly reminds: if it's a sunny day, take the pillow outside and hang it in direct sunlight. During drying, occasionally turn and rotate the pillow to ensure every side dries evenly. This lets the pillow become thoroughly white and fresh-smelling again, for comfortable and healthy sleep.

Source: Daily Express