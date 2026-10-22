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WELLNESS

The super detox veggie combo that helps improve liver health

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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In recent years, many Hong Kong citizens have unexpectedly discovered they have fatty liver during health checkups. Coupled with busy lifestyles leading to declining physical strength, they often want to know right away what health supplements or liver-protecting medications they should take. Functional medicine physician Hsu Chia-shan especially recommends a combination hailed as the "super detox vegetable" duo—broccoli sprouts and broccoli—which are of great help in improving liver health.

Broccoli Sprouts Detox Efficiently and Activate Cellular Defense Mechanisms

Many people mistakenly believe that highly nutritious broccoli sprouts can completely replace mature broccoli, but Hsu Chia-shan points out that the two play distinct roles in the liver detoxification process and neither can be dispensed with:

The characteristics of the "detox general manager": Broccoli sprouts refer to young sprouts that have germinated for 3 to 5 days, and their concentration of "sulforaphane precursors" can be as high as 20 to 50 times that of mature broccoli.

Activating cellular defense mechanisms: Scientific research shows that sulforaphane can activate antioxidant pathways within cells, and is positively associated with reducing liver oxidative stress, improving fatty liver indicators, and regulating liver enzyme levels.

Correct consumption advice: The sprouts are mainly responsible for initiating phase II detoxification, converting toxins into water-soluble forms. Because they are very sensitive to heat, it is recommended to eat them raw, chew slowly and thoroughly, or blend them with fruit into a green smoothie to preserve enzyme activity.

Broccoli Prevents Secondary Absorption, Dual-Action Nutrition Reduces Liver Burden

Since sprouts are available, why still eat broccoli? Hsu Chia-shan explains that broccoli provides the fiber volume and waste-clearing function that sprouts lack:

Blocking secondary toxin recycling: After waste excreted by the liver enters the intestines, the abundant dietary fiber in broccoli can absorb it like a sponge and ensure it is directly expelled, preventing toxins from being reabsorbed by the intestines and increasing the liver's burden.

Metabolizing environmental hormones: Its rich I3C can help metabolize environmental hormones such as phthalates. It is recommended to lightly steam for 3 to 5 minutes before eating, which preserves nutrients while reducing bloating.

Dual-action daily strategy: Consume cruciferous vegetables three to five times a week to clean the intestines, and eat about 15 to 20 grams of raw broccoli sprouts daily, giving the liver the most correct support through diet.

 

 

Source: Functional medicine physician Hsu Chia-shan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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