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Taking a large packet of supplements daily in hopes of slowing aging and strengthening your body? A nutritionist points out that 5 common supplement combinations can cause ingredients to interfere with each other in the body—or even cancel out each other's benefits.

Nutritionist Reveals 5 Supplement Combinations That May Cancel Each Other Out and Weaken Benefits

Many health-conscious people take multiple vitamins daily. But can these dietary supplements all be swallowed at once? Nutritionist Chang Hsin-fang posted on her Facebook page that while taking supplements together isn't inherently problematic, some ingredients can have "interactions" that affect each other's absorption and utilisation in the body when taken simultaneously—or even weaken their intended benefits. She lists 5 of the most common problematic pairings:

5 Major Supplement Combinations to Avoid

Calcium + Iron: Calcium interferes with the body's absorption of iron. If both are high-dose supplements, be sure to take them at different times. Calcium + Zinc: High-dose calcium also affects zinc absorption. If you need to supplement high doses of both, take them at separate times. Fish Oil + Anticoagulant/Antiplatelet Medications: If you're taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications, consult your doctor or pharmacist before supplementing with fish oil. Iron + Coffee/Tea: Coffee and tea are rich in polyphenols that severely interfere with iron absorption. It's recommended to wait at least 1–2 hours after drinking tea or coffee before taking iron. Probiotics + Antibiotics: Antibiotics can affect probiotic activity. It's usually recommended to separate them by at least 2 hours.

However, not all nutrients need to be taken separately. Chang notes that vitamin C effectively enhances the intestinal absorption of non-heme iron. So when taking iron, pair it with vitamin C-rich foods like guava, kiwi, or citrus fruits. Fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K should be taken with meals containing fat to aid absorption. Also, pay attention to ingredient labels on different products to avoid duplicate supplementation.

Caution When Taking Certain Medications with Calcium/Iron

Chang reminds that for those taking thyroid medications such as Eltroxin, calcium and iron supplements can easily interfere with and affect the medication's absorption. To ensure effectiveness, they should usually be taken at least 4 hours apart from thyroid medication. Actual usage should strictly follow your doctor's or pharmacist's instructions.

Supplements aren't a case of "more is better," nor is swallowing them all at once the most convenient approach. Taking them correctly is far more important than taking many. Especially for those with chronic illnesses, who are pregnant, taking medication, or supplementing with multiple products, consult a doctor, pharmacist, or nutritionist first for professional advice to supplement safely and healthily.

Source: Nutritionist Chang Hsin-fang