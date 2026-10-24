logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Doctor names 5 foods that harms the skin most

WELLNESS
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Do you want to get fit and become attractive, only to break out in acne and have your skin fall apart? The culprit may be hiding in your diet. A doctor names the 5 foods that harm the skin most, and the one that takes first place is actually the "muscle-building miracle" that countless fitness enthusiasts drink every day.

The No. 1 "Fitness Miracle" Is Actually the Culprit

Dermatologist Shim Hyun-chul points out in an Instagram video that if you want elastic, glowing, acne-free flawless skin, it is best to avoid certain foods. However, everyone's constitution and skin condition are different, and the effects of diet cannot be generalized. If serious skin problems appear, a doctor's diagnosis is still needed. Below is a ranking of the 5 foods that harm the skin most, compiled from his years of clinical experience, and he admits that the food that took first place is truly unexpected by many people, and is even a must-have for many fitness enthusiasts:

5 Foods That Harm the Skin Most

No. 5: Chocolate

Most chocolate on the market contains extremely high sugar. After eating it, blood sugar easily rises rapidly, which in turn triggers the sebaceous glands to secrete too much oil. When sebum secretion is excessive, it clogs pores, causing acne to worsen and making the skin rough.

No. 4: Milk

Components in milk may stimulate insulin secretion, indirectly increasing the secretion of male hormones in the body or the number of sebaceous gland cells. This promotes massive sebum secretion. Therefore, people who have long been troubled by acne problems are advised to start by reducing milk intake.

No. 3: Fructose and High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Long-term consumption of sweet drinks containing fructose or high-fructose corn syrup can bring serious skin crises. Fructose undergoes a "glycation reaction" with collagen and elastin in the dermis, causing skin tissue to become stiff and collagen fibers to become brittle. Fructose's destructive power to skin collagen is nearly 10 times higher than that of ordinary sugar.

No. 2: Fried Foods

When foods containing sugar and oil are cooked at high temperatures above 120°C, they produce advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that cause cell apoptosis. Compared with low-temperature cooking methods such as boiling and blanching, fried foods contain hundreds of times more AGEs, which directly accelerate skin aging.

No. 1: Whey Protein

Many people are used to drinking whey protein after exercise to build muscle. If at this time the skin suddenly breaks down badly and acne erupts all over the face, it may be because amino acids such as leucine and glutamine contained in whey protein promote an increase in hormones such as insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) in the body, which in turn causes the sebaceous glands to become overactive and clog pores, triggering a large acne outbreak.

 

 

Source: Dermatologist Shim Hyun-chul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The effects of a 14-day sugar challenge to one's body
WELLNESS
42 mins ago
Fret not about brown spots in pears - They're not spoiled
WELLNESS
42 mins ago
Dietitian reveals a calorie comparison of 37 BBQ ingredients and 6 eating tips to control calories
WELLNESS
23-10-2026 12:00 HKT
5 supplement combinations that may cancel each other out
WELLNESS
23-10-2026 12:00 HKT
3 surprising household uses for leftover conditioner
WELLNESS
23-10-2026 12:00 HKT
The super detox veggie combo that helps improve liver health
WELLNESS
22-10-2026 12:00 HKT
6 high-fibre foods that beats beans
WELLNESS
22-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Is coffee the key skincare drink?
WELLNESS
22-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Super walking: One minute a day after 60 to build legs that can still walk at 100
WELLNESS
21-10-2026 12:00 HKT
How to maintain a healthy weight through food even whilst living a sedentary lifestyle
WELLNESS
21-10-2026 12:00 HKT
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
16 hours ago
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 42
WORLD
22-10-2026 04:11 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.