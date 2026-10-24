Doctor names 5 foods that harms the skin most

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Do you want to get fit and become attractive, only to break out in acne and have your skin fall apart? The culprit may be hiding in your diet. A doctor names the 5 foods that harm the skin most, and the one that takes first place is actually the "muscle-building miracle" that countless fitness enthusiasts drink every day.

The No. 1 "Fitness Miracle" Is Actually the Culprit

Dermatologist Shim Hyun-chul points out in an Instagram video that if you want elastic, glowing, acne-free flawless skin, it is best to avoid certain foods. However, everyone's constitution and skin condition are different, and the effects of diet cannot be generalized. If serious skin problems appear, a doctor's diagnosis is still needed. Below is a ranking of the 5 foods that harm the skin most, compiled from his years of clinical experience, and he admits that the food that took first place is truly unexpected by many people, and is even a must-have for many fitness enthusiasts:

5 Foods That Harm the Skin Most

No. 5: Chocolate

Most chocolate on the market contains extremely high sugar. After eating it, blood sugar easily rises rapidly, which in turn triggers the sebaceous glands to secrete too much oil. When sebum secretion is excessive, it clogs pores, causing acne to worsen and making the skin rough.

No. 4: Milk

Components in milk may stimulate insulin secretion, indirectly increasing the secretion of male hormones in the body or the number of sebaceous gland cells. This promotes massive sebum secretion. Therefore, people who have long been troubled by acne problems are advised to start by reducing milk intake.

No. 3: Fructose and High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Long-term consumption of sweet drinks containing fructose or high-fructose corn syrup can bring serious skin crises. Fructose undergoes a "glycation reaction" with collagen and elastin in the dermis, causing skin tissue to become stiff and collagen fibers to become brittle. Fructose's destructive power to skin collagen is nearly 10 times higher than that of ordinary sugar.

No. 2: Fried Foods

When foods containing sugar and oil are cooked at high temperatures above 120°C, they produce advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that cause cell apoptosis. Compared with low-temperature cooking methods such as boiling and blanching, fried foods contain hundreds of times more AGEs, which directly accelerate skin aging.

No. 1: Whey Protein

Many people are used to drinking whey protein after exercise to build muscle. If at this time the skin suddenly breaks down badly and acne erupts all over the face, it may be because amino acids such as leucine and glutamine contained in whey protein promote an increase in hormones such as insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) in the body, which in turn causes the sebaceous glands to become overactive and clog pores, triggering a large acne outbreak.

Source: Dermatologist Shim Hyun-chul