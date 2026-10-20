How should you deal with mod spots and water stains in a damp bathroom?

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According to a report by the Japanese media outlet grape, in recent years not only are summers hot and humid, but autumn is as well, and many citizens suffer from bathroom mold problems. The key to preventing mold growth lies entirely in the cleaning situation after bathing. If soap scum and water stains remain, they become excellent nutrients for mold growth. Japan's well-known sanitary ware manufacturer TOTO pointed out in an exclusive interview that when the three golden conditions of "temperature reaching 20 to 30°C," "humidity reaching 70% or above," and "remaining soap scum and other dirt" are met at the same time, the bathroom will become a breeding ground for mold. In order to break the chain reaction of mold growth, TOTO suggests that the last person to use the bathroom each day should thoroughly implement the following 4 major daily mold-prevention steps:

4 Steps to Prevent Bathroom Mold

Rinse away residual dirt: After bathing, first use the water flow from the shower to thoroughly rinse away residual soap foam, sebum, and water stains on the walls and floor. Key step: cool down with cold water: At the end, be sure to switch to "cold water" and spray the walls and floor of the shower area thoroughly. Cold water can rapidly lower the high ambient temperature in the bathroom, directly destroying the warm environment that mold loves most. Scrape off excess standing water: Use a glass squeegee or dry cloth to quickly scrape off and wipe dry the large water droplets on the walls, floor, and mirror. Close the door and windows and turn on the exhaust fan: Close the bathroom door and windows, leaving only the air intake louver holes under the door panel unobstructed, and turn on the exhaust fan or bathroom heater for at least 3 hours.

Many people are used to opening the bathroom door wide after taking a shower, mistakenly thinking that air convection will be faster this way. However, TOTO warns that opening the bathroom door and running the exhaust fan will instead directly pull the heavy moisture and floating mold spores in the bathroom into the changing room, hallway, or even living room, causing the whole home to become damp and moldy. The correct approach is to "close the door and ventilate," letting airflow form a stable one-way negative-pressure convection through the air holes under the door.

In addition, when cleaning the bathtub and tiled walls in daily life, a soft sponge should be used. Never use melamine sponges, metal steel wool, or highly abrasive cleaners to scrub forcefully. This is because once microscopic scratches invisible to the naked eye form on the surface, water stains and mold will more easily become trapped deep in the pores, making them even harder to eradicate. Finally, experts remind that if commercially available mold-removal bleach is accidentally mixed with acidic cleaners, it will produce fatal toxic gases such as chlorine gas; and if mold remover remains on metal faucets for a long time, it can very easily cause metal oxidation and discoloration. After spraying, be sure to rinse it clean in a timely manner according to the time limit indicated in the instructions.

Source: grape