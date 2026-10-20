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WELLNESS

Nutritionist teaches how to choose the best greek yogurt for you

WELLNESS
34 mins ago
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With so many Greek yogurt options on the market, how do you choose the right one? Many shoppers standing in front of the supermarket refrigerator get caught up in the myths surrounding protein content or added ingredients. Taiwanese nutritionist Tseng Chien-ming recently shared key tips for choosing Greek yogurt, reminding everyone not to judge quality based on a single number or label. The most important thing is understanding your purpose so you can pick the healthiest option for your needs.

High Protein Density Doesn't Mean Additive-Free – Clarifying Nutrition Labels

Nutritionist Tseng points out three key points to help clear up common misconceptions:

The Trade-Off Between Simple Ingredients and Protein Content:

Some products contain only raw milk and lactic acid bacteria, with about 4–6g of protein per 100g. Others can reach 8–10g of protein but use stabilisers like pectin or guar gum to adjust texture.

High Protein Density Doesn't Mean Healthier:

If your primary goal is protein supplementation, higher content is indeed more efficient. But this only means higher protein density—it doesn't mean products with lower protein are substandard or unhealthy.

Correctly Interpreting Sugar on Nutrition Labels:

The "sugar" listed on nutrition labels includes naturally occurring lactose from the dairy itself. So you can't assume that seeing 5g of sugar means it's all added sugar.

Don't Over-Worry About Added Gums – Choose Based on Purpose

Addressing concerns about food additives, the nutritionist emphasises that "avoiding anything with gum" isn't necessary. Ingredients like pectin and guar gum are used to adjust viscosity and reduce whey separation. Having additives doesn't necessarily mean lower quality, and being additive-free doesn't necessarily mean the highest nutritional value.

The correct approach is simple: first clarify your purpose. If it's a daily snack, a product with simple ingredients and moderate calories is a reasonable choice. If you're managing your weight, check total calories, fat, and sugar together. Next time you're at the refrigerator, don't blindly put high-protein products in your cart—choosing what best fits your current needs is the way to go.

 

 

Source: Taiwanese Nutritionist Tseng Chien-ming

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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