Bad breath relief - Massaging your salivary glands can actually help

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Bad breath troubles many people. Some assume brushing harder or using more mouthwash will solve the problem. A viral Japanese social media tip claims that massaging the hollow area below the ear can eliminate strong bad breath. Is there any truth to it, and what's the principle behind it?

10-Second Massage Below the Ear Works by Stimulating Saliva

A Japanese netizen shared that they'd always assumed their bad breath came from poor brushing or stomach issues. But their osteopath told them that to immediately reduce bad breath, the key wasn't mouthwash or scraping the tongue, but massaging "below the ear."

The osteopath explained that if the muscles below the ear are too stiff, they compress the salivary glands, reducing saliva flow and causing dry mouth, which leads to strong odours. Massaging the hollow below the ear relaxes these muscles, promotes saliva flow, and improves breath.

How to do it:

Place two fingers in the hollow below your earlobe. Massage gently in circles with "pleasantly firm" pressure. Press gently for 10 seconds until you feel saliva production increase.

Users who tried it reported noticeably fresher breath and a more moist, refreshed mouth.

3 Salivary Gland Locations and Massage Techniques

Insufficient saliva is a major cause of bad breath. Nakashiro Kimio, director of a Japanese dental hospital, says saliva not only lubricates the mouth but also washes away food debris and inhibits bacterial growth. Massaging the salivary glands promotes secretion and improves breath. Here are the 3 main glands and how to massage them:

1. Parotid Gland (below the ear)

Location: In front of the ear root, extending along both cheeks.

Method: Press your palms against your cheeks and massage in circular motions for about 10 reps until you feel warmth.

2. Submandibular Gland

Location: Near the base of the jaw close to the neck, within the soft tissue of the lower jaw.

Method: Slowly press upward from the edge of the jaw, about 10 times.

3. Sublingual Gland

Location: Between the lower jaw and the tongue.

Method: Use both thumbs to push upward from under the jaw, about 10 times.

Mouthwash Isn't a Cure-All – 4 Principles of Odour Removal

Nakashiro explains that there are 4 ways to eliminate bad breath odours:

Adsorption: e.g., activated charcoal absorbing odour molecules.

Decomposition: Changing the chemical structure of odour molecules.

Neutralisation: e.g., using vinegar to neutralise fishy smells in sushi restaurants.

Masking: Using fragrances to cover odours.

For bad breath, mouthwash (masking) and brushing (cleaning) are most common. But Nakashiro emphasises these are only temporary. For lasting results, focus on decomposition and adsorption—e.g., regular dental cleanings to remove tartar, professional antibacterial agents, and chewing gum to stimulate saliva.

Dr. Otani Naoshi, director of Toyocho Dental Hospital, warns that overusing strong antibacterial mouthwash can kill beneficial oral bacteria and upset the balance of the oral environment. Follow product instructions and remember that mouthwash is supplementary, not a substitute for brushing.

Diet Also Matters – Bad Breath Can Be a Warning Sign

Nakashiro adds that saliva comes from blood. Poor circulation makes saliva thicker; anaemia reduces production. He recommends iron-rich foods (meat, fish, eggs, dairy, soy products) along with vitamin C to aid absorption. Foods with chlorogenic acid—like coffee, sweet potatoes, potatoes, apples, and burdock root—help stimulate stomach acid and improve iron absorption. Processed and instant foods hinder iron absorption and should be avoided.

Bad breath can also be a health warning:

Diabetes: May cause a banana-like odour.

Kidney disease: May cause a fishy, rotting smell.

Extreme dieting: Fat breakdown may produce an oily, fried smell.

If bad breath persists with other symptoms, see a doctor promptly.

Sources: Josei Seven, Inada Dental & Children's Orthodontic Clinic