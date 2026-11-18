On the 40th day of the High Court murder trial over Abby Choi Tin-fung, her former father-in-law Kwong Kau testified on Wednesday that he took full responsibility for dismembering her body, while denying that anyone had planned to kill her.

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Under examination-in-chief by defence counsel Oliver Davies, Kwong Kau said he had been exercising and jogging at Tai Mei Tuk Car Park on the afternoon of February 21, 2023, when his elder son Anthony Kwong Kong-kit called around 3pm to report that something serious had happened and Choi appeared unconscious.

Breaking into tears in the witness box, Kwong Kau recounted waiting 10 to 20 minutes at the car park before Anthony Kwong arrived in a seven-seater vehicle. Looking inside, Kwong Kau saw his younger son Alex Kwong Kong-chi crying on a seat while Choi lay face down on the floor.

He said he boarded the vehicle and checked Choi's breathing, heartbeat and pulse, concluding she showed no signs of life. As passersby were walking nearby, he told Anthony Kwong to drive back to their ground-floor flat at 56B Lung Mei Tsuen on Ting Kok Road in Tai Po.

At the village house, Kwong Kau said they placed Choi's body inside a plastic box near a side window by the entrance before he ordered his two sons to leave immediately.

"I just stood there, not knowing what to do myself. I stood there staring blankly at the plastic box," Kwong Kau told the court.

Asked by Davies whether he bore full responsibility for Choi's dismemberment, Kwong Kau replied, "Yes." He answered "definitely not" when asked if he had planned in advance to kill her, and said "no" when pressed on whether anyone else had plotted the murder. He also noted that when Anthony Kwong returned to the flat that night, he stayed in the bathroom to calm down without entering the rooms.

Kwong Kau, Anthony Kwong and Alex Kwong deny one count of murder but have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of Choi's body between February 21 and 23, 2023. The trial continues before High Court deputy judge Brian Keith.