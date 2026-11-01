Rat spotted among food supplies at Tsing Yi restaurant

A rat was spotted near what appeared to be a food storage area at a restaurant in Maritime Square, Tsing Yi, on Halloween night, raising hygiene concerns after photos circulated online.

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A Threads user said the incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday (Oct 31), when they spotted the rodent at a restaurant on the mall's ground floor.

One photo showed a brown rat standing on a cardboard egg tray, with several trays of eggs, canned food and metal containers nearby. Cardboard boxes, plastic crates and large plastic basins were also seen in the area.

The poster later said in the comments that there were actually two rats at the scene, but they managed to photograph only one before the other scurried away.

The photos prompted online discussion, with some joking that the rat had come out to celebrate Halloween, while others expressed concern about food hygiene, particularly the presence of eggs and other food supplies near the rodent.