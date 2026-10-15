(Video) 2 men arrested after fight over queuing at Shau Kei Wan bus terminus on Chung Yeung holiday

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(Video) Shirtless man fights 2 men wielding chairs on Tai Wai street
15-10-2026 06:58 HKT
2 safes stolen from Shau Kei Wan flat, $830,000 in valuables lost
15-10-2026 06:10 HKT
(Video) 2 women arrested after fight at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront
14-10-2026 04:02 HKT
(Video) 3 women arrested after fight at Mong Kok nail salon
12-10-2026 03:02 HKT
Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
12-10-2026 02:30 HKT
3 arrested after fight at Sheung Shui shopping centre involving craft knife
08-10-2026 02:46 HKT
Drones to fight school shooters? One US company says yes
15-05-2026 17:59 HKT
Human remains found inside urn on Shau Kei Wan hillside
05-02-2026 19:47 HKT
Venezuela's furious street forces ready to 'fight' after US raid
14-01-2026 10:22 HKT