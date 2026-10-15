(Video) 2 men arrested after fight over queuing at Shau Kei Wan bus terminus on Chung Yeung holiday

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out over queuing at a bus stop in Shau Kei Wan on Monday morning, the day after the Chung Yeung Festival.

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A bus captain reported the dispute around 10am at the Citybus Route 9 stop toward Shek O. Police believe two men argued over queuing and then came to blows.

Officers arrested a 68-year-old man surnamed So at a shopping center on Oi Yin Street and a 50-year-old man surnamed Chan at a housing estate on Baker Street in Hung Hom, both on suspicion of fighting in a public place. They are being detained. The Eastern police district crime investigation team is following up.

The day was sunny and many people were waiting for Route 9 to go hiking at Dragon's Back, Cape D'Aguilar and Shek O. Video circulating online showed the two men fighting at the front of the queue, with several companions joining in as bystanders retreated. A man trying to break up the fight shouted for them to stop, but they continued swearing and fighting, leaving the scene chaotic.

Citybus said several passengers were suspected of arguing while queuing at the Shau Kei Wan bus terminus waiting area, and frontline staff immediately sought police help. The company said it had deployed extra frontline staff at major bus stops during the Chung Yeung holiday and monitored demand to increase frequencies, with services at Shau Kei Wan terminus and other stops largely operating normally.