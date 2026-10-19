Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots

Dior has reportedly deployed private security guards outside its flagship store in Paris as riots across France left shops looted and buildings damaged.

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A photo showing dozens of suited guards lined up outside the luxury fashion house's store at 30 Avenue Montaigne has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to retailers' security measures amid the unrest.

The riots erupted on Saturday (Oct 17) and continued into Sunday (Oct 18), spreading across Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux. Rioters set fires, erected barricades and targeted shops and public buildings, with at least 2,400 people arrested nationwide and around 1,500 shops affected, according to local media reports.

The unrest has hit retailers across France, with masked rioters smashing windows and looting Galeries Lafayette in Paris. An Hermès store in Marseille and a Louis Vuitton boutique in Bordeaux were also targeted.

An Apple store in Lille was damaged and looted, while sports shops and motorcycle dealerships in Nice were also affected.

Historic Dior address

The Dior flagship is at 30 Avenue Montaigne, a landmark closely tied to the fashion house's history.

Founded by Christian Dior in 1946, the brand held its first fashion show at the address on February 12, 1947, unveiling the “Corolle” collection, known for its full skirts and cinched waists. The collection helped establish the silhouette later dubbed the “New Look.”

The site now houses a flagship boutique, haute couture facilities, a gallery showcasing the brand's history and dining venues.

A social media post accompanying the viral photo described the guards as “mercenaries” hired by Dior to prevent looting, prompting online discussion over the store's security arrangements.