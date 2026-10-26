Two men arrested after dispute over car driving onto pavement turns violent in Sha Tin

Two men were arrested on Monday afternoon following a violent altercation in Sha Tin after a private car was suspected of driving onto a pedestrian walkway, prompting a confrontation between the driver and a passerby.

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The incident occurred at around 2.30pm today outside Yu Tak Court on On Muk Street in Shek Mun.

A 44-year-old male pedestrian contacted the police to report that a private car had allegedly driven illegally onto the sidewalk.

When the pedestrian began filming the vehicle with his mobile phone, the driver exited the car and physically assaulted him.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a man, believed to be the motorist, in an agitated state outside the residential estate.

The footage depicted him launching repeated punches toward the pedestrian's neck area, along with pulling hair, kicking, and throwing bags during the scuffle.

Although the pedestrian’s eyeglasses were knocked off during the scuffle, he maintained a firm grip on his mobile phone while remaining locked in a confrontation with the driver.

A security guard at the scene attempted to intervene and urge both parties to stop fighting, while the pedestrian shouted that he intended to call the police.

The driver responded aggressively, shouting profanities and disputing who had initiated the physical contact.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report to conduct an investigation.

Following preliminary inquiries, officers arrested both men on suspicion of fighting in a public place.

One of the men was additionally arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Police confirmed that the case remains under active investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and cause of the dispute.