(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile

A teenager kept his composure while shielding a mother and child from an unprovoked verbal tirade aboard a crowded MTR train, drawing widespread praise online for his lighthearted intervention.

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The confrontation, captured on video and circulated across social media on Sunday, showed a middle-aged woman shouting insults and obscenities at a mother and young boy on a crowded train carriage.

Amid the barrage of verbal abuse, a young man dressed in black stepped forward to intervene, maintaining a calm smile throughout the woman's tirade.

Footage from multiple angles also showed the teen calmly pulling faces and dancing as the woman turned her anger on him.

In a Threads post later in the afternoon, the teenager explained that the incident happened around 8.30am on the Island Line, when the woman yelled at passengers out of nowhere.

He explained that he decided to step in after she began directing expletives at the child, seeking to shift her focus onto himself instead.

"I stayed calm the whole time and wasn't hurt, and neither was the woman. I apologize for the disruption caused," he wrote.

Praise quickly poured in for the teenager's composure and restraint, with many also hailing his courage in stepping forward to shield the vulnerable from the abuse.

"This young man is full of potential," one commenter wrote, praising him for easing the tension and getting passengers to laugh it off.

Several social media users added that the woman had previously been spotted berating passengers across the railway network, suggesting the confrontation was not an isolated incident.