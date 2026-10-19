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SOCIAL BUZZ

Schoolbag toss at Cultural Centre sparks childhood nostalgia online

SOCIAL BUZZ
12 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A video of students tossing schoolbags outside the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui has gone viral after one bag became stuck on a ledge above an exterior light, prompting netizens to reminisce about their school days.

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The incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday (Oct 17), when a passenger on the upper deck of a bus spotted several students playing the game near Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier.

One schoolbag landed on a platform above a light on the building’s exterior, leaving the students scrambling to retrieve it.

In the short clip, three boys wearing Nike clothing and what appeared to be school sports uniforms could be seen trying to work out how to get the bag down. One attempted to climb the tiled wall by gripping its recessed sections but slid back down.

It was unclear whether the students eventually retrieved the bag.

The person who filmed the incident joked in the post that one of the students had thrown the bag with such accuracy that it landed right on the light. They also wished the students luck in retrieving it, thanking them for providing an unusual sight during the bus journey.

The video attracted more than 10,000 likes within a day, with netizens suggesting ways to retrieve the bag, including forming a human pyramid, getting a running start, or asking staff for a long pole.

Many others were reminded of their own childhood antics, with one commenting: “This is what youth is all about!”

Others described the scene as cute and funny, while some joked about the phrase “tossing the schoolbag” and the Chinese expression for passing the buck.

Although a commenter later claimed the bag had been retrieved, it remained unclear how the students managed to get it down.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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