logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Man allegedly tricks driver out of $50 with story about daughter needing sanitary pads

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A man allegedly tricked a woman out of HK$50 in Wong Tai Sin by claiming his daughter had started her period and needed sanitary pads, according to a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The woman said the incident happened at noon on October 25, when she was waiting to pick up a child outside Choi Hung Road Sports Centre.

A shirtless man wearing running shorts approached her and asked if she had any sanitary pads, saying his daughter had started her period while in a toilet but had none with her.

When the woman said she did not have any, the man asked to borrow HK$50 to buy pads from a nearby Mannings store, claiming his daughter had been too embarrassed to leave the toilet.

Feeling sorry for him, the woman handed him the money. She said she had not expected him to repay her but did not want to give him her phone number.

However, she became suspicious when the man ran in the opposite direction from Mannings after taking the cash, heading towards a street lined with industrial buildings and auto repair shops.

In her post, she questioned why he had run in the opposite direction if he wanted to make his story convincing.

The woman said she briefly considered getting out of her car to chase him but decided against it, fearing she might receive a parking ticket.

The post sparked online discussion, with some users joking that the man could make hundreds of dollars an hour if he tricked several people, while others suggested she should have given him used sanitary pads instead.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-10-2026 03:34 HKT
logo
Two men arrested after dispute over car driving onto pavement turns violent in Sha Tin
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-10-2026 23:13 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman in dress climbs 10-metre tree on hillside near Wong Tai Sin hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-10-2026 03:34 HKT
4 boys aged 13 to 17 arrested after child slapped and pushed in Sai Wan Ho alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-10-2026 03:47 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 men arrested after fight over queuing at Shau Kei Wan bus terminus on Chung Yeung holiday
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-10-2026 03:12 HKT
logo
(Video) Viral video shows teenager assaulted by men in alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-10-2026 19:50 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
source: online
Schoolbag toss at Cultural Centre sparks childhood nostalgia online
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-10-2026 12:43 HKT
logo
(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-10-2026 19:05 HKT
(File photo)
Cemetery night guard brushes off spooky encounters with company from furry friends
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-10-2026 17:55 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.