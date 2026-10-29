Man allegedly tricks driver out of $50 with story about daughter needing sanitary pads

A man allegedly tricked a woman out of HK$50 in Wong Tai Sin by claiming his daughter had started her period and needed sanitary pads, according to a social media post.

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The woman said the incident happened at noon on October 25, when she was waiting to pick up a child outside Choi Hung Road Sports Centre.

A shirtless man wearing running shorts approached her and asked if she had any sanitary pads, saying his daughter had started her period while in a toilet but had none with her.

When the woman said she did not have any, the man asked to borrow HK$50 to buy pads from a nearby Mannings store, claiming his daughter had been too embarrassed to leave the toilet.

Feeling sorry for him, the woman handed him the money. She said she had not expected him to repay her but did not want to give him her phone number.

However, she became suspicious when the man ran in the opposite direction from Mannings after taking the cash, heading towards a street lined with industrial buildings and auto repair shops.

In her post, she questioned why he had run in the opposite direction if he wanted to make his story convincing.

The woman said she briefly considered getting out of her car to chase him but decided against it, fearing she might receive a parking ticket.

The post sparked online discussion, with some users joking that the man could make hundreds of dollars an hour if he tricked several people, while others suggested she should have given him used sanitary pads instead.