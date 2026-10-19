(Video) Viral video shows teenager assaulted by men in alley

A video circulated widely on social media Monday showing a teenager being knocked to the ground and repeatedly slapped in an alley while three bystanders looked on.

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In the footage, a man wearing a cap rushed toward the teenager, shoved him down, struck him on the head, and hurled verbal abuse at him.

Although the youth briefly attempted to defend himself, the assailant signaled to an accomplice dressed in black to continue the assault.

The man in black first slaps the teenager on the left cheek. When the teenager raises a hand to block him, the man slaps him again.

Before leaving, the man in the cap and his companions warn the teenager: “Remember this, I’m your boss!”

The person who posted the video did not disclose the time and location it was filmed, describing the incident only as “time for family discipline.”

The video sparked the online discussion, with commenters urging the poster to report the incident to police not to “condone bullying.”

Commenters also questioned whether anyone had alerted the authorities, with several remarking that such street violence was reminiscent of scenes from decades past.