House music and Halloween meet on Chater Road

Chater Road will turn into an open-air Halloween stage this Sunday as OPEN by HE.R returns to Central with a seven-hour program of electronic music, visual design and street-level festivities.

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The October 18 event, created with Hongkong Land and LANDMARK, marks the second Chater Road edition of the Hong Kong-born cultural platform. Running from 3pm to 10pm, it is open to guests of all ages and is billed as an early kickoff to the city’s Halloween season.

German duo ANDHIM will headline the lineup with their melodic “Super House” sound, drawing from house, indie dance and leftfield electronica. The pair, Simon Haehnel and Tobias Müller, have spent more than a decade performing across Europe and the United States.

They will be joined by Ukrainian DJ and producer Charmeine, whose sets move between Afro house, tech house, minimal, disco and funk, as well as local act HE.R Soundsystem, featuring Alex Nude and Cocoa Zhou. CASAMUSICA rounds out the bill with selections spanning house, disco and deep cuts.

The event continues OPEN by HE.R’s approach of using familiar city landmarks as temporary cultural stages, with music serving as the link between design, art, fashion and community.

General admission starts from HK$680, while a limited student ticket is priced at HK$280. Children under 12 can enter free with advance registration. (Ticket details here)

An afterparty will follow from 10.30pm at HE.R x Mott 32 in the vaults of the Standard Chartered Bank Building.

