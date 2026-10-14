logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
SCREEN & MUSIC

House music and Halloween meet on Chater Road

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

Chater Road will turn into an open-air Halloween stage this Sunday as OPEN by HE.R returns to Central with a seven-hour program of electronic music, visual design and street-level festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The October 18 event, created with Hongkong Land and LANDMARK, marks the second Chater Road edition of the Hong Kong-born cultural platform. Running from 3pm to 10pm, it is open to guests of all ages and is billed as an early kickoff to the city’s Halloween season.

German duo ANDHIM will headline the lineup with their melodic “Super House” sound, drawing from house, indie dance and leftfield electronica. The pair, Simon Haehnel and Tobias Müller, have spent more than a decade performing across Europe and the United States.

They will be joined by Ukrainian DJ and producer Charmeine, whose sets move between Afro house, tech house, minimal, disco and funk, as well as local act HE.R Soundsystem, featuring Alex Nude and Cocoa Zhou. CASAMUSICA rounds out the bill with selections spanning house, disco and deep cuts.

The event continues OPEN by HE.R’s approach of using familiar city landmarks as temporary cultural stages, with music serving as the link between design, art, fashion and community.

General admission starts from HK$680, while a limited student ticket is priced at HK$280. Children under 12 can enter free with advance registration. (Ticket details here)

An afterparty will follow from 10.30pm at HE.R x Mott 32 in the vaults of the Standard Chartered Bank Building.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Juan Diego Flórez will make his debut with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra this October.
Juan Diego Flórez to make HK Phil debut with October opera gala
SCREEN & MUSIC
23 hours ago
Linkin Park looks back — and forward — in new concert film UNSHATTER
SCREEN & MUSIC
13-10-2026 16:05 HKT
Clockenflap confirms Hayley Williams, Keshi, Queens of the Stone Age in first 2026 lineup
SCREEN & MUSIC
08-10-2026 09:09 HKT
Jessica Chastain in Other Mommy. (Movie still)
Jessica Chastain plays both comfort and nightmare in Other Mommy
SCREEN & MUSIC
07-10-2026 18:20 HKT
Josie Ho stars as Lan Peiqing in The Mage. (Movie still)
Ghosts and guilt collide in Josie Ho’s new thriller The Mage
SCREEN & MUSIC
07-10-2026 07:30 HKT
Swire Symphony Under The Stars with HK Phil: Peltokoski leads November spectacular
SCREEN & MUSIC
05-10-2026 19:55 HKT
Mark Zuckerberg attends a press briefing held by U.S. President Donald Trump with AI executives following a meeting on artificial intelligence, outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Zuckerberg skewered again on screen in 'The Social Reckoning'
SCREEN & MUSIC
05-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Robert Pattinson stars as television host Chris Hansen. (Movie still/A24)
When justice becomes television: Robert Pattinson steps into Primetime
SCREEN & MUSIC
05-10-2026 09:25 HKT
Screenshot: Golden Horse Awards livestream
Hong Kong stars shine in Golden Horse nominations, Anson Kong, Chung Suet-ying among nominees
SCREEN & MUSIC
01-10-2026 18:57 HKT
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
Taylor Swift sets new record at MTV VMAs
SCREEN & MUSIC
28-09-2026 18:36 HKT
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
23 hours ago
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
16 hours ago
logo
(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.