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SCREEN & MUSIC

Tony Leung wins first Golden Rooster Best Actor award

SCREEN & MUSIC
57 mins ago
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Hong Kong veteran actor Tony Leung Ka-fai has won his first Best Actor award at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards for his role in The Shadow's Edge, starring alongside Jackie Chan.

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The ceremony was held in Xiamen on November 10, with Aaron Kwok Fu-shing and Zhu Yilong presenting the award.

Leung, who has been in the film industry for more than 40 years, said it was his first Golden Rooster nomination and win, describing the experience as “magical” and “dreamlike.”

He thanked director Larry Yang, Jackie Chan and the Jackie Chan Stunt Team in his acceptance speech, adding that the award reminded him to continue honing his acting skills.

Tony Leung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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