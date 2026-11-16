Clockenflap has completed its 2026 lineup, adding Turnstile, Cheer Chen and a fresh wave of international, regional and Hong Kong acts to its three-day return to Central Harbourfront in December.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The festival runs from December 4 to 6, with Turnstile newly confirmed as Sunday night’s headliner. The Baltimore band bring a collision of hardcore, punk, alternative rock and melody to the bill, rounding out a weekend already led by Keshi on Friday and Hayley Williams on Saturday.

Also joining the final lineup is Taiwanese singer-songwriter Cheer Chen, who returns to Clockenflap a decade after her rain-soaked 2016 appearance.

Other newly announced names include Chinese folk-rock duo Wu Tiao Ren, experimental pop artist Jane Remover, Hong Kong post-punk band N.Y.P.D., dance-pop duo SOFI TUKKER, Mandopop singer-songwriter HUSH and local singer Cath Wong.

The additions sharpen what is already a characteristically wide-ranging bill.

Among the previously announced acts are Queens of the Stone Age, Slowdive, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Kim Gordon, Digable Planets, DOMi & JD Beck, Sleaford Mods and techno figure Marcel Dettmann, alongside Korean indie favorites HYUKOH and alternative R&B artist Malcolm Todd.

That breadth remains one of Clockenflap’s defining traits. Over three days, the festival moves from hardcore and shoegaze to R&B, hip-hop, electronic music and Mandopop, with international names sharing the site with a substantial local and regional contingent.

The latest announcement adds more Hong Kong voices to that mix, including R&B singer Gordon Flanders, dream-pop artist Room307, rapper Kalai, jazz-funk outfit Kowloon K, and indie acts Goodnight Lillie, Midnight Cowboy and Flare.

For those less inclined to plan the weekend stage by stage, the appeal has always been partly in wandering between sounds. A Turnstile set may sit at one end of the spectrum, Cheer Chen at another, while somewhere in between are shoegaze, jazz, post-punk and late-night electronic sets against the Victoria Harbour skyline.

Music will again share the site with art installations, workshops and family programming, while food takes on a larger role this year.

A new Amex Gourmet Club will bring together a selection of Hong Kong food concepts, while TamJai returns after appearing at last year’s festival. A 7-Eleven convenience store will also make its debut on site.

The festival’s Central Harbourfront setting remains part of its identity, placing international headliners and emerging local acts against one of the city’s most recognizable backdrops.

With the final lineup now in place, Clockenflap 2026 offers three nights that feel deliberately difficult to categorize — less a festival built around one sound than a weekend of different scenes sharing the same patch of harborfront.

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival 2026 takes place from December 4 to 6 at Central Harbourfront Event Space. Three-day general admission is priced at HK$2,180, while single-day tickets cost HK$1,380.

