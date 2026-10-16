Eason Chan to hold 26 live recording sessions, opening album-making process to fans

Cantopop veteran Eason Chan Yick-shun will hold 26 recording sessions at the Lyric Theatre of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts from December 12, 2026, to February 20, 2027, allowing fans to witness him re-recording songs from his classic albums.

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The project follows Chan’s large-scale Fear and Dreams world tour in 2025. As he marks 30 years in the music industry, the singer will take a different approach from his usual concerts by bringing the recording studio to the stage.

Titled Recording Sessions with Mr. Eason Chan, the sessions will revisit albums including U87, H3M and Eason Chan's Happy Days. Chan will also share stories and memories behind his music.

Tickets will be allocated through a registration and ballot system on Cityline, with details to be announced on the platform's website.