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SCREEN & MUSIC

Afterpiece blurs the line between stage and real life

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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Angela Yuen (left) and Stephen Fung star in Afterpiece, which follows a fading theater director whose new production becomes increasingly entangled with his personal life.
Angela Yuen (left) and Stephen Fung star in Afterpiece, which follows a fading theater director whose new production becomes increasingly entangled with his personal life.

What happens when a director begins treating his own life like a play?

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That question sits at the heart of Afterpiece, a new Hong Kong drama starring Stephen Fung, Angela Yuen, Myolie Wu and Chrissie Chau, opening in cinemas on November 12.

Produced by veteran filmmaker Derek Yee and written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Keane Wong, the film moves fluidly between the stage, the rehearsal room and the increasingly unsettled private life of a director determined to prove he still has something worth saying.

Fung plays Owen, a once-respected theater director whose career has stalled for more than a decade. Hoping to reclaim both his confidence and professional standing, he decides to mount a new production — writing, directing and starring in it himself.

During auditions, he meets Hannah, an inexperienced performer played by Yuen, whose presence immediately catches his attention. What begins as a creative partnership soon becomes entangled with the rest of his life.

An old collaborator and former lover, played by Wu, re-enters his orbit and the production, while his marriage to Tracy, played by Chau, begins to unravel. As rehearsals gather momentum and opening night approaches, the boundaries between Owen’s work and personal life become increasingly difficult to distinguish.

When life begins to mirror the stage

Rather than using the theater simply as a backdrop, Afterpiece turns it into a reflection of its characters.

The production Owen is trying to control gradually begins to echo the disorder beyond the stage, bringing together an estranged wife, an old flame, a newcomer actress and colleagues who are growing increasingly doubtful of his choices.

What emerges is part backstage drama, part relationship comedy and part portrait of a creative man watching the narrative he thinks he controls slip out of his hands.

That tension between authorship and loss of control gives the film its central hook. Owen may be directing the play, but the people around him are no longer willing to follow his script.

Stephen Fung in a movie still of Afterpiece.
Angela Yuen in a movie still of Afterpiece.
Myolie Wu (left) and Stephen Fung in a movie still of Afterpiece.
Chrissie Chau in a movie still of Afterpiece.
Angela Yuen in a movie still of Afterpiece.

Festival attention before its Hong Kong release

Afterpiece arrives in local cinemas after an extensive run on the international festival circuit.

The film made its world premiere as the opening film of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival in June before screening at the New York Asian Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival and Pingyao International Film Festival. It was also presented through the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation in Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Yuen was named a Screen International Rising Star Asia honoree at this year’s New York Asian Film Festival, where Afterpiece received its North American premiere.

The film has since been selected for the 2026 Golden Horse Film Festival and is also among this year’s Golden Horse nominees for Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay.

Beyond its festival run, Afterpiece also carries an off-screen story of creative succession.

The film was developed under Hong Kong’s Directors’ Succession Scheme, which pairs established filmmakers with emerging directors. Yee serves as producer and mentor to Wong, who previously worked behind the scenes on films including I Am Somebody, Sword Master and In Search of Lost Time.

The collaboration gives Wong’s feature debut a fitting off-screen parallel: a film about creative ambition made through a program designed to pass filmmaking experience from one generation to the next.

For audiences heading into Afterpiece, expect less of a conventional backstage drama than a gradually tightening collision of creative ambition, bruised relationships and fading relevance.

The theater may provide the setting, but the real drama begins when the characters can no longer tell where the performance ends and their own lives begin.

Afterpiece opens in Hong Kong cinemas on November 12.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

AfterpieceKeane WongStephen FungAngela YuenMyolie WuChrissie Chau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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