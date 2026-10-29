Godzilla Minus Zero brings the king of monsters back to postwar Japan

Godzilla is heading back to the big screen — and this time, the monster is returning bigger.

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Godzilla Minus Zero, the follow-up to Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, will open in Hong Kong on November 5, with IMAX screenings available alongside its general theatrical release.

Yamazaki once again serves as director, screenwriter and visual effects supervisor, continuing the postwar story that turned Godzilla Minus One into an international hit.

Set two years after the previous film, the sequel returns to a Japan still struggling to rebuild after war and Godzilla’s destruction. Just as ordinary life begins to recover, the monster reappears, pushing the country into another crisis.

Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe reprise their roles, joined by returning cast members Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sakura Ando and Miou Tanaka.

Masami Nagasawa and Min Tanaka are among the new additions to the cast, taking on new roles in the expanding story.

The sequel also comes with a major technical upgrade.

Godzilla Minus Zero is the first Japanese film made under the Filmed For IMAX program, with selected sequences presented in expanded IMAX aspect ratios of 1.43:1 and 1.90:1, giving Godzilla considerably more room to dominate the screen.

Production has also been scaled up with large-scale location shoots across Japan, a full-size recreation of Tokyo’s Wako department store, giant aircraft models, wire-action rigs and extensive crowd evacuation scenes.

The film follows the global success of Godzilla Minus One, which won Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards and became the first Asian film to receive the honor.

Godzilla Minus Zero opens in Hong Kong on November 5.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com