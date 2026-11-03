Asia Music Event reveals second wave of speakers from ADE, Live Nation Asia, and Lan Kwai Fong Group

Asia Music Event (AME) has announced its second wave of confirmed speakers, bringing together leading figures from Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), Live Nation, Wonderfruit, Lan Kwai Fong Group, Untitled Group, and Great Wall Festival.

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Scheduled for November 26 to 27, AME aims to connect Asia's electronic music industry, regional powerhouses with global heavyweights and strengthen cross-border relationships.

Among the key speakers is Meindert Kennis, former CMO of Spinnin’ Records and former chief executive of ADE.

"Asia has a lot of incredibly diverse music scenes, which come with challenges, but foremost with a lot of exciting opportunities," Kennis said. "Bringing all those perspectives and cultures together in Hong Kong creates a valuable opportunity for people across the worldwide industry to learn from one another."

Other prominent figures joining the lineup include Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group; Gary Smith, programmer at ADE who brings nearly three decades of event experience; Jim Wong, managing director of Live Nation Electronic Asia; Ouissam Mokretar, music director of wonderfruit; Justin Zhou, co-founder of Great Wall Festival; and Pete Sofo, director of festivals and major events at Australia’s Untitled Group.

These new additions join previously announced speakers and industry figures representing major brands, including Beatport, Warner Music Group, INS LAND, The Magic of Tomorrowland, IsMaya, DWP, Lisbon Dance Summit, Magicroom, and SWIRE Resources.

“AME is built on the belief that some of the most valuable industry exchanges happen beyond the stage,” said Marco Zhu, program director of Asia Music Event. “At a time when Asia's role in electronic music continues to expand, AME represents an ambitious step towards building a lasting platform for international exchange and collaboration.”

Across the two-day event, the program will feature panels, workshops, networking sessions, artist showcases, and curated music experiences, creating dedicated spaces for conversations to develop into meaningful professional relationships and future collaborations.

The program will also extend into Hong Kong's nightlife scene, culminating in the AME Official Closing Party, which will bring together the business, creativity, and culture of electronic music.