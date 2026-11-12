A night of house and techno: Joseph Capriati makes Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong’s electronic music calendar is getting a late-night addition this November, as Italian DJ and producer Joseph Capriati makes his first appearance in the city.

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Capriati will headline Electric Wonderland – The White Party on November 20 at Pier 1929 on the Wan Chai Harbourfront, marking his Hong Kong debut as well as an exclusive Greater China appearance. The night will run from 8pm into the early hours, with a program spanning house, tech house, melodic house and techno.

Nearly two decades into his career, Capriati has become a familiar name on the international house and techno circuit. He has performed in more than 70 countries across six continents and appeared at festivals and venues including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, Awakenings and Berlin’s Berghain.

His sets often move beyond straightforward techno, drawing on deep house and tech house while maintaining the long-form, gradually building approach for which he has become known.

Capriati’s recorded work includes the albums Save My Soul (2010), Self Portrait (2012) and Metamorfosi (2020), alongside collaborations with artists including Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Danny Tenaglia, DJ Pierre and Louie Vega.

In recent years, much of his work has centered on Metamorfosi, the event series he launched in Ibiza in 2022. The concept has since expanded internationally, bringing together artists across different corners of house and techno, while Capriati has also developed Metamorfosi Records as an extension of the project.

For Hong Kong, the setting will be somewhat different from the large festival stages that frequently host him.

Pier 1929 overlooks Victoria Harbour from the Wan Chai waterfront, giving the night a more compact backdrop for Capriati’s extended set and a supporting DJ lineup. The event adopts an all-white dress code, with organizers positioning the evening somewhere between an electronic music show and a waterfront night out.

The format also reflects the increasingly blurred line between club culture, large-scale dance events and lifestyle-led gatherings in Hong Kong. Rather than a conventional seated concert, audiences can expect a continuous night built around the dance floor, with the music shifting between house, tech house and techno as the evening progresses.

For those less familiar with Capriati, the Hong Kong appearance offers an introduction to an artist whose career has moved comfortably between underground club rooms and some of electronic music’s largest stages.

Electric Wonderland – The White Party takes place at Pier 1929, Wan Chai Harbourfront, on November 20 from 8pm to 3:30am or later. White attire is required. Click here for details.

