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SCREEN & MUSIC

Clockenflap confirms Hayley Williams, Keshi, Queens of the Stone Age in first 2026 lineup

SCREEN & MUSIC
9 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Clockenflap is returning to Central Harbourfront this December with a first wave of names spanning alt-R&B, shoegaze, hard rock, post-punk and indie pop.

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The three-day music and arts festival will run from December 4 to 6 at Central Harbourfront Event Space, with Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and singer-songwriter keshi among the first headliners announced.

Keshi will top the bill on Friday, while Williams will headline Saturday in what will be her first solo festival appearance in the region.

Her Clockenflap set comes ahead of a 2027 Primavera Festival headline appearance and marks a chance for Hong Kong audiences to see the singer outside the Paramore setting.

The first-wave lineup also brings together a particularly wide spread of alternative music.

Slowdive, one of shoegaze’s defining names, will perform on Sunday, while Queens of the Stone Age bring a heavier edge to the weekend. Korean indie band HYUKOH, Scottish alternative rock veterans The Jesus and Mary Chain and Sonic Youth co-founder Kim Gordon are also on the bill.

Elsewhere, rising alt-R&B artist Malcolm Todd joins a lineup that also includes jazz duo DOMi & JD BECK, alternative hip-hop group Digable Planets and British post-punk duo Sleaford Mods.

Electronic music is represented by Berlin techno figure Marcel Dettmann and Hong Kong duo HE.R Soundsystem, while singer-songwriter Daniela Andrade, New Zealand pop-rock band SIX60, Thai alt-R&B artist pami, dream-pop favorite Fazerdaze, genre-blending trio Chanpan and jazz-fusion group Brekky Boy add further range.

The mix continues Clockenflap’s familiar approach of placing established international acts alongside newer regional and local names, with several stages running across the harborfront throughout the weekend.

Music remains the center of the festival, but the wider Clockenflap experience will return too, with large-scale art installations, family-friendly workshops and performances, and food and drink from local operators.

The Central Harbourfront setting remains part of the appeal. With the skyline on one side and Victoria Harbour on the other, the festival has built much of its identity around the contrast between a full-scale outdoor music event and the city surrounding it.

More artists and program details are expected to be announced ahead of December.

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival 2026 takes place from December 4 to 6 at Central Harbourfront Event Space. For ticketing information, click here.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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