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SCREEN & MUSIC

Ghosts and guilt collide in Josie Ho’s new thriller The Mage

SCREEN & MUSIC
11 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Josie Ho stars as Lan Peiqing in The Mage. (Movie still)
Josie Ho stars as Lan Peiqing in The Mage. (Movie still)

Some ghosts refuse to disappear. In The Mage, they become both a burden and a way back from the past.

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Opening in Hong Kong on October 8, the supernatural thriller stars Josie Ho as Lan Peiqing, a former spirit medium whose life has been shaped by an act she cannot forgive herself for. 

Once a well-known mystic, Lan manipulated a young woman for money, with tragic consequences. Years later, she lives on the margins, collecting objects believed to carry the spirits of people who died sudden or unnatural deaths and helping those souls move on.

Her strange routine takes a darker turn when a series of apparent accidents begins to look increasingly suspicious.

Police officer Wong Ming, played by Carlos Chan, initially regards Lan as unstable. But after repeatedly encountering her at the scenes of unexplained deaths, he is forced to reconsider what he thinks he knows. Lan insists the deaths are not accidents, and her connection with the dead gradually points the pair toward a pattern of staged killings.

That tension between rational investigation and the supernatural sits at the heart of the film.
Wong is written as a sharp but impulsive young detective, committed to finding the truth even as his assumptions about Lan begin to fall away. Their uneasy relationship eventually develops into a partnership as both become targets themselves.

For Lan, however, the mystery is also personal.

Her ability to see the dead is closely tied to the guilt she has carried for years, while her fear of water and recurring nightmares repeatedly pull her back toward the trauma she has tried to escape. As the investigation deepens, the film shifts from a murder mystery into a story about whether she can finally confront the past instead of living inside it.

Ahead of The Mage’s local release, the picture has already begun traveling internationally. It made its world premiere at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival before being selected as the opening film of the Midnight section at the 2026 Bangkok International Film Festival. It was also selected for the Sitges Collection section of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain.

The supernatural journey is also set to continue. The Mage 2 is already in post-production, although no release date has yet been announced.

For now, The Mage offers a darker kind of Hong Kong ghost story — one in which restless spirits are not simply there to frighten, but to expose the secrets the living would rather leave buried.

The Mage opens in Hong Kong cinemas on October 8, 2026.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

The MageJosie Ho

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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