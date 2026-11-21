Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility has never been short on romance, but its latest screen adaptation is putting another love story at the center: the bond between two very different sisters.

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Now showing in Hong Kong, the 2026 version stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as the restrained, practical Elinor Dashwood and Esmé Creed-Miles as her more impulsive younger sister Marianne. Directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Georgia Oakley, the film revisits Austen’s first published novel with an emphasis on sisterhood, while leaving plenty of room for longing glances, heartbreak and the social calculations of Regency England.

After the death of their father, the Dashwood women lose their comfortable life at Norland Park and move with their widowed mother to the more modest Barton Cottage.

There, Elinor quietly navigates her feelings for Edward Ferrars, played by George MacKay, while Marianne is swept up by the charismatic John Willoughby, played by Frank Dillane. Herbert Nordrum appears as the steadier Colonel Brandon, with Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as the irrepressible Mrs. Jennings.

The familiar romantic triangle is only part of the picture.

Oakley has described the sisters’ relationship as the emotional heart of the story, and the adaptation leans into the tension between Elinor’s instinct for restraint and Marianne’s tendency to feel everything openly. Screenwriter Diana Reid similarly reworked parts of the story to keep their perspective front and center.

That approach also extends to the world around them. Rather than presenting Austen’s England as an immaculate succession of drawing rooms, the film gives the Dashwoods a more lived-in domestic life after their fortunes change, with the sisters adjusting to smaller rooms, fewer servants and the practical realities of their reduced circumstances.

Visually, the film stays close to the pleasures expected of an Austen adaptation: country houses, windswept landscapes, candlelit interiors and carefully controlled costumes. Cinematographer Arnaud Potier and production designer Francesca Di Mottola worked with Oakley to give the period setting a more textured, natural quality rather than making it feel overly polished.

There is also considerable Austen history behind the production. Focus Features and Working Title previously collaborated on Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice in 2005 and Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. in 2020.

And inevitably, this version arrives in the shadow of Ang Lee’s much-loved 1995 adaptation, starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet. Thompson’s screenplay won the Academy Award for adapted screenplay, making that film one of the defining Austen adaptations of its era.

Three decades later, the new film is not trying to erase that legacy so much as introduce the Dashwood sisters to another generation.

The social rules may belong to another century, but the push and pull between keeping feelings under control and surrendering to them remains recognizable — as does the complicated intimacy of a sister who can understand you, irritate you and still be the person you need most.

Sense and Sensibility opened in Hong Kong cinemas on November 19.

