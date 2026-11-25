Discovery Bay’s signature annual festive event, the "Discovery Bay Winter Wonderland" Kick-off Ceremony, concluded at the Grand Ballroom at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, setting a Christmas parade for the evening.

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The ceremony featured a dance showcase by Hong Kong Taurus, Hong Kong’s official basketball cheerleading team; an orchestral music and vocal performance by YRock and students from ESF Discovery College and TTM Winds; as well as a hip-hop dance routine by students from S.K.H. Wei Lun Primary School and heartwarming Christmas carols sung by Discovery Bay International School students.

Victor Cha, executive chairman of HKR International, together with the Group’s senior management, David Lee, director of Hong Kong Property of CITIC Pacific, Leo Ding, chairman of SCPG Group, and Ma Yangsong, principal partner of MAD Architects officiated at the kick-off ceremony.

Discovery Bay Winter Wonderland: A Magical Christmas Journey

This Christmas, Discovery Bay will give away a total of 8,000 complimentary ferry tickets on designated dates, paired with headline attractions such as "CANTO-mas on the Beach - A Christmas Adventure by the Sea" and the "Discovery Bay Cocoa Christmas Village" Market. Complemented by festive programmes and winter staycation packages at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, as well as exclusive dining and shopping offers across 13 Discovery Bay merchants, the campaign delivers a one-stop, "flight-free" European holiday experience for loved ones to enjoy a memorable light vocation right here in Hong Kong.

"This winter campaign actively supports the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s 'Hong Kong WinterFest'—showcasing Hong Kong’s allure as the 'Shining Capital of Asia' while injecting vibrant festive energy into the city," said Charlotte Ho, general manager of marketing & customer relations at Hong Kong Resort Company.

At DB Plaza, a grand Christmas tree featuring an immersive light tunnel is embellished with gold and jewel-toned ornaments, paying tribute to Venetian hand-blown glass craftsmanship. At DB North Plaza, vibrant stained glass DB North Tower evokes timeless Italian elegance. Meanwhile, the D'Deck promenade at DB Plaza and the Love Lock Promenade at DB North Plaza are illuminated with dazzling festive light displays, weaving together a captivating panorama of lights that infuses every corner of Discovery Bay with Italian winter romance.

The grand Christmas tree and light tunnel at DB Plaza.

The stained-glass DB North Tower at DB North Plaza

"Discovery Bay Cocoa Christmas Village" Market

This Christmas, the Italian-style “Discovery Bay Cocoa Christmas Village” Market will be held on 25-27 December at DB Plaza. Featuring rustic wooden stalls and dazzling festive installations and twinkling lights, the cocoa-themed market will showcase a curated selection of festive handcrafts, exceptional wine, and delectable treats. Visitors can also look forward to an exciting lineup of activities, including street performances, cocoa speed-sketching, and Christmas ornament painting workshops for endless holiday fun.

Meanwhile, the regular DB Weekend Market returns with a festive Christmas edition on 28-29 November and 12-13 December, inviting visitors to shop for holiday gifts and soak up the festive spirit with family and friends. On Christmas Day itself, Santa Claus will also make a special appearance to greet visitors and hand out festive treats!

'Discovery Bay Cocoa Christmas Village' Market

Discovery Bay Winter Wonderland - Decorations & Lightings details

Date: 20 November 2026 to 3 January 2027

Venue: DB North Plaza, DB Plaza and D’Deck

Please visit the official website for further details.