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Discovery Bay taxi access plan hits speed bump as nearly 2,000 push back against proposal

NEWS
24 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A proposal to allow full taxi access in Discovery Bay has met growing resistance, with nearly 2,000 residents signing an online petition calling for a pause ahead of a district council discussion.

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The plan, submitted by developer HKR International to the Islands District Council, seeks to remove existing restrictions on taxi access and introduce four new taxi ranks in the neighborhood. Proposed locations include the Discovery Bay Fire Station, Nim Shue Wan Ferry Pier, Discovery Bay Golf Club, and the upcoming Discovery Bay Multi-recreation Centre.

Although taxis have been granted limited access to Discovery Bay since 2014, the operator said restrictions to the North Plaza area have resulted in a lack of point-to-point transport options.

HKR International cited a public consultation conducted between February and March involving around 700 residents, saying 87 percent of respondents supported the proposal. The company also said it had received an additional 6,000 signatures from residents in Discovery Bay, Peng Chau and Nim Shue Wan backing the plan.

It added that a traffic impact assessment showed the area would have sufficient road capacity through 2037 even with full taxi access. An AI-powered surveillance system is also proposed to monitor traffic violations, issuing warnings before referring cases to police.

However, opposition has emerged among local residents. As of last night, nearly 2,000 Discovery Bay residents had signed a petition urging authorities to halt the proposal and conduct a more comprehensive consultation lasting at least three months.

Petitioners raised concerns over road safety, noise and air pollution, and called for alternative transport solutions to be explored.

Islands District Councilor Jonathan Chow Yuen-kuk questioned the consultation process, arguing that it was limited to a notice circulated within the community. He also questioned whether including residents from nearby areas such as Peng Chau may have inflated support figures.

Chow said Discovery Bay lacks traffic lights and that residents are not accustomed to using designated crossings, raising concerns about pedestrian safety. With around 500 licensed golf carts operating in the area, he warned of potential conflicts on narrow roads if taxis are introduced more widely.

He called for a full consultation covering all 17,000 Discovery Bay residents.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Chan Hok-fung described the proposal as highly contentious, noting that existing restrictions stem from property ownership rights. He agreed that the management company should conduct broader consultation before proceeding.

In response to media inquiries, the Transport Department confirmed it has received the proposal and said local consultation is ongoing, with mixed views expressed by residents.

Discovery BayHKR International

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