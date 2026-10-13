One Toscana launches "move in now, pay later" plan

One Toscana in Discovery Bay, co-developed by HKR International (0480) and CITIC Pacific, has launched a new payment plan targeting global top talent, featuring flexible payment arrangements and an extended 540-day completion period that allows overseas professionals to move in early and pay later.

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Raymond Chan, assistant general manager of sales and marketing at HKRI, said buyers need only pay 8 percent of the property price within 30 days to move in early on the 35th day.

Purchasers are then required to pay 0.75 percent of the total home price every 90 days, along with an occupancy fee of the same amount, while the remaining amount is due within up to 540 days, Chan added.

Deposits and occupancy fees paid during the period can be offset against the total purchase price, the developer said.

The new plan also offers an early-completion cash rebate, under which buyers can receive a cash rebate of up to 3 percent of the property price depending on the length of the completion period, said Alexander Lee, director of CITIC Pacific Property Agents.