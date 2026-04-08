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NEWS

Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Consumer Council has received 16 complaints involving a total of HK$8,276 after the cancellation of the annual Discovery Bay Easter egg hunt amid an amber rainstorm.

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The event, originally scheduled for April 4 and 5, was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Citing safety concerns and event terms that did not allow for refunds or rescheduling, the organizer’s decision drew criticism from families who had already traveled to Discovery Bay to attend the event.

In a subsequent announcement, the organizer offered affected participants a compensation package that included the original welcome gift pack, a HK$100 Discovery Bay cash voucher, and three single-trip ferry tickets. The items will be available for collection from April 24 to 26 at Central Pier No. 3.

However, the arrangement sparked further dissatisfaction, particularly among parents living outside Hong Kong Island, who criticized the requirement to travel a long distance to collect the items.

Some questioned the distribution method and alleged that the arrangement could ultimately benefit the organizer financially.

In response, the Consumer Council said it will handle the complaints in accordance with established procedures, and that complainants will be informed of the outcome in due course.

Discovery BayConsumer Council

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