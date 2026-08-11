HKR International's One Toscana 2 opens completed units to the public 

HKR International (0480) and CITIC Pacific's One Toscana 2 at the Toscana residential project in Discovery Bay opened its completed units and home staging units to the public on Tuesday, with sales planned for this quarter.

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The showcased units range from one- to four-bedroom layouts with areas spanning 469 to 1,757 square feet. The largest of these is a "king of units" featuring a living and dining space that exceeds 510 sq ft.

Pandora Chan, HKR International's assistant general manager of sales and marketing, said the Toscana residential project has recorded over 15,000 inquiries since its naming. Locals account for 60 percent of the potential buyers, while mainlanders and expatriates make up 23 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Pricing will reference luxury projects in Island South and the Mid-Levels, taking advantage of the project's proximity to a shopping mall, clubhouses, a taxi stand, and ferry services to Central, she added.

The developer is still considering whether to launch the project via tender or price lists.

Regarding the property market, Chan noted that home prices have surged by nearly 8 percent so far this year. While growth may slightly decelerate in the second half, she expects a steady upward trend overall and remains optimistic about the market's long-term development.