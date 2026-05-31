Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours

Residents of Discovery Bay are reeling after two break-ins at the same Hillgrove Village within a span of just nine hours, leaving authorities on high alert. Thieves targeted two separate units, making off with luxury goods, jewelry, and cash. No arrests have been made so far.

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Officers were first called to Glamour Court of Hillgrove Village around 3am on Sunday after a British male resident reported a suspected break-in, citing signs of ransacking inside his unit.

Investigators confirmed that the intruders had stolen a luxury watch valued at about HK$200,000, gold ornaments worth an estimated HK$10,000, and approximately HK$2,700 in foreign currency.

A second break-in was reported around noon by a female resident in the same block, who discovered fingerprints on her balcony and noticed several pieces of jewelry were missing.

Authorities believe the suspect gained entry through the balcony under the cover of darkness. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the same individuals are behind both incidents.

Both cases have been handed over to the Airport District Criminal Investigation Team for further investigation.